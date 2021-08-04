Rock Island, Moline schools respond to Pritzker's mask announcement

Rock Island Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said Wednesday the district was sending automated messages to families and contacting them via other avenues. He said starting Thursday all students, staff and visitors will be masked while inside district buildings.

“Being that the majority of our schools, our elementary students, are already mask-required, we think it may be more of a struggle for our three remaining schools: our junior high schools and high school,” Lawrence said Wednesday.

Lawrence said in his past communications with families he has tried to stress the need for families to remain ready for change as COVID-19 statistics continue to shift and guidance continues to funnel down from IDPH, CDC and other entities.

The Moline-Coal Valley school board members were slated to meet Thursday to approve health and safety guidelines for the district. The agenda included a recommended motion that would have required masks for all elementary students and a strong recommendation for masks for all staff and students at the secondary level. That board meeting was canceled Wednesday following the governor’s announcement.