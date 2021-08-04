Rock Island, Moline schools respond to Pritzker's mask announcement

Local Illinois school districts said Wednesday afternoon they were working to communicate with families following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that masks will be required for all preschool through high school students.
Pritzker said Wednesday the mask mandate for schools was effective immediately and that masks would be required regardless of vaccination status. The requirement also extends to students and coaches participating in indoor sports and other activities. It also applies to public and private day cares.
Pritzker’s mandate comes amid rising COVID-19 infections as the delta variant continues to spread. It also follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for masking indoors at kindergarten through 12th grade schools. The CDC’s guidance, which was adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health, recommended teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools all wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
The governor also said state employees working in veterans’ homes, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Both the Rock Island-Milan and Moline school districts said they were beginning to communicate with families Wednesday evening to alert them of the new mask mandate.
Rock Island-Milan students started the school year Monday with a district policy in place that required all students in elementary buildings to wear masks. Masks at the junior high and high school level were highly encouraged but not required.
Rock Island Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said Wednesday the district was sending automated messages to families and contacting them via other avenues. He said starting Thursday all students, staff and visitors will be masked while inside district buildings.
“Being that the majority of our schools, our elementary students, are already mask-required, we think it may be more of a struggle for our three remaining schools: our junior high schools and high school,” Lawrence said Wednesday.
Lawrence said in his past communications with families he has tried to stress the need for families to remain ready for change as COVID-19 statistics continue to shift and guidance continues to funnel down from IDPH, CDC and other entities.
The Moline-Coal Valley school board members were slated to meet Thursday to approve health and safety guidelines for the district. The agenda included a recommended motion that would have required masks for all elementary students and a strong recommendation for masks for all staff and students at the secondary level. That board meeting was canceled Wednesday following the governor’s announcement.
Moline Superintendent Rachel Savage issued a statement following the governor's news conference stating the district would adhere to the mandate and require masks for all district staff and students. Savage said when the mask mandate is lifted, mask guidelines would be reviewed and determined based on the conditions of the pandemic.
“While it is not the news many wanted to hear, I urge our community to focus on what is most important, and that is fully opening our schools, five days per week, for full school length days and then keeping them open,” Savage said. “Re-engaging our students full time in the classroom is our more urgent priority and we cannot wait to welcome our students and families back on Aug. 17.”
School board members were previously poised to issue guidance to administrators regarding mask requirements on July 26. At that meeting, 17 individuals made comments to the board about whether the district should require masks, with many of them fervently advocating against a requirement. Board members on more than one occasion during the meeting had to ask the crowd to be respectful and to refrain from interrupting board discussion.