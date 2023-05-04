Urban planning students at Augustana College will host a planning meeting for residents next week as part of a semester-long project to create a master plan for Longview Park.

Community members are invited to join and share input on future plans and improvements for the park from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. on May 11 at the Upper Pavilion near 18th Ave in Rock Island.

Dr. Chris Strunk, professor and geography department chair, said the student-designed master plan is a collaboration between Augustana’s Upper Mississippi Center and Rock Island Parks and Recreation.

"Community engagement projects like this are a great opportunity for students to apply the knowledge and skills they learn about in the classroom and to meaningfully contribute to the community they are a part of at Augustana College," he said.

The plan will be used to guide future decision-making and upgrades at the what is one of the oldest, most used parks in Rock Island. Swahili, Kirundi and Karen interpretation will be provided at the community meeting.

Rock Island residents can also complete an online survey about the park at https://tinyurl.com/mrysd85s.

For more information, contact Nicole Lauer at (309)-794-7645 or nicolelauer@augustana.edu, or the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center at (309)-732-7275.

Photos: Rock Island Police conducts emergency drill at Augustana College