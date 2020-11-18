Rock Island School Board alters high school renovation plan

Chief financial officer Bob Beckwith said the $2.8 million for the production kitchen is part of the $17 million bond sale the board has already completed. Board members would need to find an additional $4.8 million to cover the costs of the office and warehouse space.

Beckwith told board members if this is the route they choose, there are two options for securing the additional funding. Board members could opt to bond again against the 1% sales tax dollars or utilize money the district has in its operations and maintenance and working cash funds. Beckwith said the latter option would still allow the district to maintain healthy reserves and retain 180 days cash on hand in order to meet payroll and other expenses.

In addition to construction costs, board members heard initial estimates of the cost to raze both the current administration center and the former Lincoln school. Total cost for demolition and asbestos abatement was estimated at $1.05 million.

All costs and square footage numbers shared Wednesday were preliminary. Officials plan to return to board members with further information and specific pricing at a future meeting.