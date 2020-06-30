Rock Island School Board delays decision on remote learning to start year

Rock Island Education Association president Andrew Hains told school board members the plan to open the school year remotely came as a surprise to the 400-plus members of the union and to union leaders. Hains said the administrative recommendation was made without RIEA input. He called for collaboration.

“We need to get trust and collaboration right for our students,” Hains said. “The challenge before us is great. I know there is not a lot of time.”

School board members heard feedback from four individuals Tuesday, including former district teacher Roxanne Nowinski. She said she was trying to teach her grandchildren during remote learning was finding it difficult, and she is not confident how much they are learning. She said she was worried for families who did not know how to supplement remote learning with other resources.

“I’m really concerned for those kids in our school district, how far back they are going to become with this type of learning,” she said. “I’m not a fan of it at all as a former teacher.”

Other speakers shared their concerns about balancing work requirements with young children who cannot stay home alone.