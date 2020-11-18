Rock Island School Board looks at altered high school renovation plan

Rock Island-Milan board members are eyeing a $16.9 million project that would include renovation and expansion of the high school and a new district building downtown to house a production kitchen, administration offices and warehouse storage.
The district held public forums in October to gain input on a proposed $12.2 million project at the high school that was slated to include a secure entry, new administration suite, new production kitchen, cafeteria/commons renovation and addition sitework upgrades.
Based partly on the feedback gained at those forums, board members met Wednesday in special session to discuss the idea of removing the production kitchen piece of the project in favor of building a separate building at 7th Avenue and 20th Street to house the production kitchen, administration offices and a storage warehouse. The proposal calls for 15,000 square feet for offices, 15,000 for warehouse space and 5,000 square feet for the production kitchen.
The proposed new downtown facility would sit just west of the former Lincoln school building where the district’s current production kitchen is housed and across from the current administration center. Officials said the former Lincoln building, which the district currently uses only for the production kitchen and storage, is in disrepair and the roof is in bad shape.
Officials estimated costs for this new building to be $7.6 million — that includes $4.8 million for the administration offices and warehouse storage as well as $2.8 million for the production kitchen. These changes would bring the high school project costs estimates to $9.3 million.
Chief financial officer Bob Beckwith said the $2.8 million for the production kitchen is part of the $17 million bond sale the board has already completed. Board members would need to find an additional $4.8 million to cover the costs of the office and warehouse space.
Beckwith told board members if this is the route they choose, there are two options for securing the additional funding. Board members could opt to bond again against the 1% sales tax dollars or utilize money the district has in its operations and maintenance and working cash funds. Beckwith said the latter option would still allow the district to maintain healthy reserves and retain 180 days cash on hand in order to meet payroll and other expenses.
In addition to construction costs, board members heard initial estimates of the cost to raze both the current administration center and the former Lincoln school. Total cost for demolition and asbestos abatement was estimated at $1.05 million.
All costs and square footage numbers shared Wednesday were preliminary. Officials plan to return to board members with further information and specific pricing at a future meeting.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said removing the production kitchen from the high school project might mean the district could begin using the new production kitchen 15 months sooner. He said if it is not separated, the district would not get the chance to use that kitchen until sometime in 2022.
School board members largely spoke in favor of moving the production kitchen away from the high school, noting the change would alleviate some traffic concerns. Board member Dave Rockwell said he wanted to ensure if the district builds at the highly visible corner of 20th Street and 7th Avenue that “whatever we put there looks fantastic.”
Per the estimates shared Wednesday, a conventional steel and masonry building would cost the district $3.75 million, but that price would be reduced by $975,000 if the district opted for a pre-engineered metal building.
Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said she had concerns moving the production kitchen away from the high school could eliminate the option of culinary classes using the space. Officials said classes would be able to utilize the kitchen space at the high school, which will be renovated and improved as part of the larger project.
Board member Terell Williams said other properties have been considered for these purposes in the past and he asked if officials reviewed those options. Beckwtih said at this time other properties had not been reviewed, but he could return with that information.
