Rock Island school board may demo former junior high, elementary property

Former Rock Island Central Junior High/Lincoln Elementary Property

View of the former Rock Island Central Junior High and Lincoln Elementary School property from 6th Ave. in Rock Island. The Rock Island-Milan school board will vote on a contract to demolish the property on Wednesday. 

 Olivia Allen

The Rock Island-Milan School Board will vote Wednesday on a contract to demolish the former Central Junior High property, which also served as Lincoln Elementary.

A proposed $497,889 contract with Langman Construction, Inc. is on the table, to be funded through the district's 2022 bond proceeds. 

Located at 2100 6th Ave. it opened in 1954 as Central Junior High. It closed in the 1980s and was repurposed to serve Pre-K through sixth grades as Lincoln Elementary School. It then had a third life. 

"After some more restructuring (due to No Child Left Behind) in the early 2000s, it was converted to a (third-to-sixth) grade school called the 'Intermediate Academy,'" district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman wrote in an email. 

The property formally closed as a school in 2010 with the construction of Rock Island Academy, though Sparkman said the building was used as the district's food-production kitchen until 2021. 

"We were using it for storage as well, but it has been cleaned out as it is currently going through asbestos abatement," her email said. "Our former CFO, Bob Beckwith, did try and market the property a couple of years ago, but there was no serious interest."

The district currently has no specific plans for the property.

