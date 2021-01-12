Rock Island School Board mourns 2, discusses riot at US Capitol

Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday mourned the deaths of two members of the school district and reflected on last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Board President Gary Rowe began Tuesday’s meeting focused on the “tragic losses at our schools.” Rowe said the district recently lost a student who was not named during the meeting and veteran special education teacher Liz Wayne, who died Dec. 27.
Rock Island Education Association President Andrew Hains said Wayne had served the district for more than 20 years and called her passing an “immense loss.” Hains said Wayne was deeply devoted to her students and a passionate advocate for the teaching profession.
Hains also discussed the struggle teachers have faced to hold conversations with students in the wake of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. He said he appreciated the joint statement issued by Rowe and Superintendent Reginald Lawrence that was published in the district’s “Rock Island-Milan Lines” newsletter and posted on the district website.
The statement, available at rimsd41.org, states “disturbing video of violence, protests and unacceptable behavior was displayed on every cable and local channel across the U.S. …” The letter goes on to state while political views cannot be brought into the classroom by educators, the current events cannot be ignored and questions will arise. It urges compassion, respect, empathy and understanding as the events are discussed.
“It is times like this that challenge the strength of our community and force us all to work harder than ever to be the best that we can be. In Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41, we embrace diversity and strive to build respectful relationships with others.”
Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris urged the district to continue the important work it is undertaking regarding equity and inclusiveness. She said the Capitol attack should be seen “as a reminder of the urgency in the work that we are doing. We can’t let that work be prolonged as we might typically do with some other things in education.”
Lawrence said he agreed with Stoner-Harris that the district must continue making strides related to diversity and equity issues.
Also Tuesday, Lawrence talked about the impending return of blended learning in the district that is scheduled to begin Jan. 19. According to the district website, parents had until Dec. 22 to opt for blended or remote learning and that decision will remain in place through March 10. He said 70% of parents chose the blended learning model, and he asked for everyone’s cooperation.
“We’re asking everyone to do their part to keep our doors open as long as possible,” he said.
In other business, board members:
- Took no action following a closed session to discuss employee matters.
- Approved a program fee of $6,000 for the National Superintendent Certification Program Midwest Cohort 2022. District funds will be used to pay for the year-and-a-half program that will provide professional development for Lawrence.
- Recognized fall sports student athletes, all-state musicians, and the IHSA Team Academic Award for fall 2020.