ROCK ISLAND — School board members returned from closed session Tuesday to approve salary increases for support personnel, non-categorical employees and administrators of the Rock Island-Milan School District.
Board members moved to closed session for about an hour before returning to approve the action with split votes.
For the Rock Island Education Support Professional Association, board members voted 5-1 to approve the three-year agreement that grants members a 2.66% average increase on base salary. Board member Terrel Williams voted against this item and member Tiffany Stoner-Harris was absent from the meeting.
Board members also approved a one-year agreement that gives non-categorical employees of the district a 5% increase. Board members Williams and Boeye voted no. Prior to casting his vote, Williams said he could not support this action because he feels the district has not considered the entire picture.
Finally, board members approved a new one-year contract for administrators that grants them a 2% salary increase. Human resources director Egan Colbrese said the new contract requires an additional 105 working days, split between the total number of administrators. Williams and Marji Boeye voted against this action.
Also Tuesday, board members asked chief financial officer Bob Beckwith to return with more information before they take action on any of the $26 million in facilities wish list items that were presented by long-range planning committee members on Sept. 10. Board members said they want to know which items are considered top safety concerns and which items will have the greatest impact on improving learning environments.
Board president Gary Rowe also requested information about the pros and cons of the board choosing to bond out for projects. Committee members have urged the board to consider bonding out some of the 1 percent sales tax funding in order to tackle more of the district’s facility needs in a shorter time frame.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he has been a member of past planning committees and the needs that made the list 15 years ago, or even longer, are still unattended to. He said the board needs to take action now.
“Because we’ve lost two generations of students without the ability to move forward,” he said. “Whatever action we need to take, we need to take it and move forward. We’ve wasted a lot of time.”
Rockwell said the district’s inaction stems not from a lack of will, but a lack of funding. That changes, he said, now that the district has the 1 percent sales tax funding.
Boeye said she wants the board to be thoughtful in its approach in how to proceed and she wants information from principals about the needs of their buildings.
STUDENT BEHAVIOR
Also Tuesday, board members dedicated an hour of the meeting in order to engage with the public about the student behavior policy, identified as 7:190. The policy, according to superintendent Reginald Lawrence II, lists prohibited student conduct. He said some of the questions that arise with this policy is about the district’s jurisdiction when issues take place off school property.
“So the piece that I’d really like you to focus on is when and where conduct rules apply,” he said.
Ed Yancy, Rock Island resident and member of Rock Island CARE, or Citizens Active for Responsible Education, said he believes the district needs to cite specific examples of the behaviors it does not want to see from students. He said he believes the policy is unclear, and particularly ambiguous when issues happen off property.
Rockwell said the policy contains more than 20 legal references to which the district must adhere.
“There’s so much legalese, we wouldn’t be able to change much if you wanted to,” he said.
Williams said he has “a problem with the reach of the policy.” He said he’s concerned the district cannot fairly and consistently enforce this policy when items are considered on a case-by-case basis.
“There’s already distrust with the process,” he said.
Administrator Alicia Sanders urged everyone to take another look at the district’s code of conduct. She said every parent is given the code of conduct and must sign at registration that they have received it, and administrators must cite the code when they are suspending a student.
In other business, board members:
- Recognized student athletes in spring sports, including those from softball, baseball, tennis, soccer, track and field.
- Heard an update from Boeye that student ambassadors sold 327 shirts for SPARK, raising $1,200 for the suicide-awareness organization.