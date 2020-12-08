Rock Island schools approve 2020 tax levy

The fieldhouse is unavailable because it is being used by basketball for one-on-one training. Additionally, she told board members, the district has been informed the new bleachers installed at the fieldhouse could risk damage if struck by baseballs or softballs.

Rockwell said he was against the contract because he did not believe it was sensible while the district was closed because of COVID-19. Rock Island-Milan students are slated to continue remote learning until Jan. 18.

“I’m more concerned about getting kids back in school than getting athletes back in training,” he said.

Stoner-Harris said she agreed.

“I’m wondering why we are even considering this?” she said.

Lillis said students began the school year remotely and the district still conducted a fall sports season in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. She said she and other ADs in the state were preparing to do the same for this sports season, with the expectation that COVID-19 likely would bring schedule changes and necessary mitigation efforts.

“I understand your feelings, but we’ve been in this situation before,” she said.