Rock Island schools approve 2020 tax levy

Rock Island-Milan school board members voted to approve the 2020 tax levy and approved a sports-related contract in a split vote.
Board members voted to approve the proposed 2020 tax levy after hearing no comments during a public hearing. Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith said the 2020 adopted rate of 5.39 matched the 2019 rate. The rate could generate $30.99 million based on an estimated equalized assessed value of $575 million. Beckwith said previously the owner of a $100,000 home in the district could expect to pay $1,796 for the school district portion of their tax bill.
Also Tuesday, board members voted 4-3 to approve a $6,400 contract with Around the Horn Sports Academy, 4900 7th St., Moline, for rental space for baseball and softball players from Dec. 14 through April 1. Board President Gary Rowe and members Dave Rockwell and Tiffany Stoner-Harris voted against the contract.
According to district documents, the first $5,400 of the contract will be paid by the athletic rental account and the remaining $1,000 will be split equally between the baseball and softball activity accounts. Rental times are from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Athletic Director Michelle Lillis was on hand to answer questions regarding the agreement. She said athletes were not able to use the Lincoln building, which they typically use for indoor training. The building is not being staffed because of the district entering remote instruction on Nov. 18 and, in addition, there is a major roof leak concern.
The fieldhouse is unavailable because it is being used by basketball for one-on-one training. Additionally, she told board members, the district has been informed the new bleachers installed at the fieldhouse could risk damage if struck by baseballs or softballs.
Rockwell said he was against the contract because he did not believe it was sensible while the district was closed because of COVID-19. Rock Island-Milan students are slated to continue remote learning until Jan. 18.
“I’m more concerned about getting kids back in school than getting athletes back in training,” he said.
Stoner-Harris said she agreed.
“I’m wondering why we are even considering this?” she said.
Lillis said students began the school year remotely and the district still conducted a fall sports season in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. She said she and other ADs in the state were preparing to do the same for this sports season, with the expectation that COVID-19 likely would bring schedule changes and necessary mitigation efforts.
“I understand your feelings, but we’ve been in this situation before,” she said.
Lillis said practice at the facility was on a volunteer basis from students and parents and practice was limited to one-on-one sessions. She said no one who wished to participate had been excluded.
“There’s plenty of time for all kids and parents who want to allow them to participate in one-to-one sessions,” she said.
Both board members Megan Wilson and Marji Boeye spoke in favor of the contract, citing the benefits to students.
Board members also approved a recommendation to allow a one-time post-retirement payment to qualifying employees of the Rock Island Education Association, Rock Island Education Support Professionals Association, administrators and other miscellaneous employees.
According to district documents, for qualifying employees, the payment would start at $5,000 if they put in their official notice for retirement by Dec. 18. The payment reduces to $2,500 if the notice comes before Jan. 19 and drops to $500 if it is made by Feb. 1.
Assistant Superintendent Egan Colbrese said offering that incentive would help the district be aware of open positions for the 2021-22 school year.
Rockwell said he appreciated that approach and felt it was necessary, but he said he wanted to emphasize that this was a one-time decision made at the discretion of the board of education.
“I don’t want to see it show up in any union contract,” he said. “I also want to vote on this every year you do it.”
In other business, board members:
- Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.
- Continued a discussion about possibly constructing a new facility to house a production kitchen, administration center and warehouse. Board members said they generally agreed with the plan, although location and other details still needed to be considered.
- Approved spending $200,974.24 for Chromebook carrying cases and protective covers from CDW-G, Vernon Hills, Illinois. The district will use Digital Equity Grant funds for the purchase.
