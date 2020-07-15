Rock Island schools to open year remotely, have blended learning after Sept 8.

In a 6-1 vote, Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Wednesday approved a plan to start the year remotely for all students and keep the calendar unchanged. Students will have the option to move to a blended learning plan after Labor Day if health conditions allow.

Marji Boeye cast the lone no vote during Wednesday’s special meeting for the district’s Return to Learn plan. School board members were scheduled to approve a similar plan June 30 but opted to push back that decision in favor of additional surveying of stakeholders. The district received more than 5,700 survey responses from parents/guardians, students and staff.

