Rock Island's Washington Jr. High has postive COVID-19 case, will remain open

The Rock Island-Milan School District reported Wednesday that Washington Junior High has a positive COVID-19 case but will be able to stay open.

The announcement, on the school's web page, did not identify in detail the person who contracted the coronavirus. It said contact tracing was underway and that anyone among the staff and students identified as at risk after contact tracing would be quarantined.

After consulting with public health officials, the district has determined the school will be able to stay open, the post states. The district, however, said it would monitor the situation and adjust based on further recommendations from health officials.

The district began the school year with fully remote instruction but recently switched to a hybrid model of instruction that includes virtual and in-person components.

