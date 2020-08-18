You have permission to edit this article.
Rockridge postpones first day of school, calls special meeting over COVID concerns
Rockridge postpones first day of school, calls special meeting over COVID concerns

Rockridge school bus_AMU2829.JPG

Rockridge has postponed the first day of school, and a special meeting of the school board has been called for tonight to discuss changing the school calendar because of "growing concerns of COVID-19."

In a Facebook post, the district needed to discuss "staffing needs of our schools" and warned the start of school may be delayed longer.

According to news reports, four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 others are self-isolating, with the district also awaiting the results of two tests.

Concerned about COVID-19?

