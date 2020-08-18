Rockridge postpones first day of school until Aug. 31

The Rockridge school board voted Tuesday night at an emergency meeting to postpone the start of school until Aug. 31 because of COVID-19.

Classes were scheduled to start Tuesday, but the district issued a statement via social media on Monday saying the district’s schools would remain closed for the students’ and employee’s safety.

The district had 13 staff members who were isolating themselves because of possible exposure to the coronavirus and the district had four positive, self-reported cases, according to a Facebook post. The post did not specify what relationship the four people had to the district. The district was also awaiting the results of two COVID-19 tests,.

“This is challenging, no question,” Nathan Faith, the board president, said as the meeting opened. “There is no silver bullet in this process.”