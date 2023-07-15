Though she once considered herself shy, Aline Niyogusenga — a 2023 graduate of Rock Island High School — spoke about her educational journey to an audience of hundreds from across the nation at the AVID Summer Institute in Seattle, Wash. earlier this week.

"I literally jumped up from my bed and started screaming," the 18-year-old said of learning she was one of 24 student applicants nationwide selected to speak at AVID's Summer Institute. "It was a random Tuesday at like 7 p.m. and I was checking my email. I really wasn't expecting to be chosen."

The AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program is an elective class that students must apply and interview for, alongside enrolling in their schools' most rigorous courses, such as advanced placement (AP).

It aims to prepare students for college success and "tap into" their full academic potential by focusing on specific skills.

Rocky's AVID teacher, Jennifer Johnson, who joined Niyogusenga in Seattle, explained how it works: "The program itself focuses on a thing called WICOR. It's Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization and Reading. So, in all those different areas, we're doing things in the curriculum to help them with that — to become better students and better thinkers. I was actually the first (AVID) teacher in the district. We're going into our 10th year."

For Rock Island-Milan schools, Edison and Washington Junior High join Rocky in offering an AVID program. In Iowa, some Davenport schools also employ AVID programs.

For Johnson, the best part has been seeing the students grow along with the program.

"It's phenomenal. I am blessed, because I get them as freshmen and get to stay with them through their senior year," they said. "It really does help them with confidence, with speaking — I think every facet of education. I feel like I'm a strength and conditioning coach, but for academics."

Johnson said many AVID students are "underrepresented in education" and often need a little extra encouragement.

But once acclimated to the program, they often thrive.

"They get really comfortable being uncomfortable," Johnson said, using Niyogusenga as an example. "Freshman year, she was quiet. She didn't really speak up in class at all. Now, I mean, she just takes advantage of every opportunity that she has, and she puts 100 percent of her effort into everything. I'm just really proud."

The sentiments align with Niyogusenga's own introspection, who cited AVID's tutorial groups and other collaborative activities.

"I was able to develop social and collaborative skills that help me work with other people," she said. "Once you gain that, you can do so much with your abilities and go far."

The AVID Summer Institutes differ from other national conferences of similar scale, Johnson explained, consisting of three days of intensive, interactive professional training alongside other features, activities and speakers.

While many teachers might feel burnt out by their 23rd year, Johnson's passion for AVID revitalizes the profession.

"To me, I have the best job in the district," they said. "AVID inspires me to keep going. It's like a spark in that you just definitely always see the benefits of the program with the students."

Tallying six years in the program, Niyogusenga joined AVID while at Edison. Social and academic skills aside, she's also developed a sense of community from the program — namely after attending AVID's Summer Institute.

"It's just amazing how much support there is in this program," she said. "Everyone is there to cheer each other on, whether it's a student, teacher or just a faculty member."

For example, her fellow student speakers gave each other public speaking pointers.

"The AVID program is there to support you, to help you be your best self," she said. "I would highly recommend it."

Niyogusenga will start her post-secondary journey at Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, Ill.) this fall, studying psychology.

