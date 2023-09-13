After almost two full seasons without a home pool, Rock Island High School swim teams now look forward to making their return to a new pool on campus.

In a 5-1 decision, the Rock Island-Milan school board voted to move forward with "Option 2" — a new, eight-lane pool facility on Rock Island's campus, featuring moveable bulkheads and a diving well.

Gary Rowe was the only board member to vote against, citing concerns with projected costs amidst other areas in need of district investments.

Costs for this project are estimated to total $14.75 million, and the Rock Island-Milan school board plans to vote on formal architectural services contract next meeting.

According to previous reporting, the pool shut down after the Lady Rocks' fall 2021 season due to mechanical and roof deck repairs causing safety concerns.

Each season since, both Rocky swim programs have practiced at Augustana College, with a fully away meet schedule.

Rock Island-Milan CFO Jennifer Barton presented final pool renovation options during Tuesday's school board meeting, highlighting pros and cons of each.

According to the presentation, the district formed a committee in July to determine pool facility needs. This included RIMSD administration, staff, board members, parents and partnering firm Legat Architects.

After gathering input via surveying and other forums, the pool committee decided to bring Options 1 and 2 before the board on Tuesday.

Option 1 — the more budget-friendly route, with a cost estimate of $9.25 million — proposed repairing Rocky's current six-lane pool and adding a diving well with warm-up lanes. This option also included renovations to the existing locker rooms.

Rowe motioned to amend Option 1 suggesting to take out the warm-up lanes.

The motion failed 5-2, with Margie Mejia-Caraballo voting with Rowe for the amended proposal.

Still, other board members — namely Tracy Pugh and Nicole Durbin — echoed some concerns with building a new facility (geared toward a more specific student population) when funds could otherwise serve other, more wide-reaching needs across the district.

While Option 1 was more timely and less expensive, several Rock Island-Milan school board members felt Option 2 was the more worthy investment long-term.

While he sees value in repairing Rocky's current pool, board president Terell Williams said Option 2 leaves the district in a, "better position than before" for countless years to come.

Michael Matherly, board vice president, also reflected on the drawbacks of choosing, "the lesser option" in the past.

The pool committee conducted a survey amongst Rocky's physical education teachers and district students in grades 7-10, aimed to gauge interest in adding swimming to the curriculum or as an elective.

Of 716 responses, students were split at approximately 38% on whether they would be willing to participate in a swimming unit during the school day, with 24% indicating they were unsure.

For Rocky P.E. staff, 60% (three teachers) would be in-favor of a swimming unit, splitting the remaining votes.

The survey included additional questions, like how often students would want to participate in a swimming unit and interest in lifeguard training.

Many parents, stakeholders and school board members support the idea to bring swimming back into Rocky's P.E. curriculum, citing community and student safety benefits.

In her presentation, Barton also shared possible project funding options — though she recommended using bonds regardless of how the board moved forward.

Revenue from Rock Island County's 1% sales tax — which helped fund the district's new, $8.3 million administration center — is currently bonded at a maximum of 80% for 20 years.

The district has $5,000,000 in cash reserves to use for the pool project, though Option 2 would require an additional $9.75 million.

Rock Island-Milan's cash reserve balance is estimated to total $35,000,000, which the district would not use up building the new pool.

Aside from cash reserve abatement, Rock Island-Milan could also explore additional bonding, fundraising and grant opportunities to finance the new pool.

Construction to Rocky's new pool is estimated to begin in September, 2024, pending Illinois Department of Public Health approval, and is tentatively projected to wrap up by January, 2026.

This long-awaited project will come before the Rock Island-Milan school board for official approval on Tuesday, Sept. 26.