 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Rocky senior helps improve Illinois education on statewide council

  • 0
Aline Niyogusenga

Rock Island High School senior Aline Niyogusenga, who was selected as one of 14 across the state for the Illinois Education and Career Success Network's Student Advisory Council this year. Photo via Jenna Panicucci, web content specialist for Rock Island-Milan Schools.

 Contributed

Aline Niyogusenga, a Rock Island High School senior, was selected to sit on the Illinois Education and Career Success Network's Student Advisory Council — one of 14 students across the state and the first in Rocky history. 

The Students Advisory Council has the opportunity to offer input and recommendations to improve educational outcomes and experiences for Illinois students, meeting virtually three times a year for an hour and a half. Niyogusenga will represent the entire Black Hawk region, which includes Rock Island, Henry and Mercer Counties. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

This year, the Student Advisory Council will focus on sharing tools that help students prepare for life after high school. In a Rocky news release, Niyogusenga said she's loved the chance to collaborate with other Illinois students. 

"It’s been fun. It’s really interesting to see how they do their school system and how it’s really different from my school system and how I can take from what they do and bring it here or vice versa," she said.

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Students on the council are given assignments throughout the year to work on. One of Niyogusenga's teachers, Jennifer Johnson, encouraged her to apply for the Advisory Council. 

“She strives to reach her goals and always treats others with kindness. Whenever I or her classmates need help, she always volunteers to assist us," Johnson said in the release. "Additionally, Aline possesses a growth mindset and is always eager to learn and challenge herself. She also devotes her time to making our school and community better." 

If a student's application was chosen, they were interviewed by the Illinois Education and Career Success Network board over Zoom. 

At the end of the school year, students on the council can attend the Success Network’s annual conference in person. Students receive a $100 stipend per meeting as part of their participation.

(Left to right) Rock Island High School tech support staff Brendan Sears and math teacher Tim Corwin conquer the final round of the "Hot Shakes Challenge" on Thursday. 10 Rocky staff members tasked increasing levels of hot sauce flavors while reading short excerpts from Shakespeare to raise money and donations for the annual Student Hunger Drive. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Ambrose to bring nursing school online next fall

St. Ambrose to bring nursing school online next fall

Next fall, nurses can pursue their bachelor's degree virtually through St. Ambrose University's new Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing. The Nano School will provide fully online licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nurse (RN) to bachelor of science pathways, in addition to other industry-recognized certifications and credentials.

Western Illinois University earns national cybersecurity designation

Western Illinois University earns national cybersecurity designation

Western Illinois University's bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity has earned the "National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense" (NCAE-CD) designation, landing the school formal U.S. government recognition for its robust efforts and programming in cybersecurity. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Child care in the U.S. faces trouble as pandemic aid ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News