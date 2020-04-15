Roosevelt Elementary in Moline gets new principal

Moline-Coal Valley school board members approved hiring Paul Mills as the next principal of Roosevelt Elementary. The decision came Tuesday at a live-streamed meeting.
Mills, who has taught in the district for the past six years, began his career with the district as a Butterworth Elementary teacher in 2014. He has taught at Hamilton Elementary the past five years. Mills earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Western Illinois University in 2019 and a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Knox College in 2014.
A press release from the district credited Mills for his knowledge of technology and his involvement in the district’s most recent K-5 math curriculum adoption.
Superintendent Rachel Savage praised Mills for his excellent relationship skills.
“Paul’s district and elementary background will serve him well as the next Roosevelt principal. I look forward to working with Mr. Mills in his new capacity,” Savage said. “He will be a valuable member of our leadership team.”
