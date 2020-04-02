Ross College moves to remote learning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ross College in Bettendorf closed its doors Wednesday night. Staff and students will be working remotely through the COVID-19 emergency.

The Quad-Cities campus was one of two Ross College campuses listed on the corporate website as open on Wednesday. By Thursday, all 40 campuses in eight states were listed as closed.

Previously, many campuses gave dates in April as days to anticipate campus reopening, but new instructions dictate that students will be notified directly when campuses reopen.

Previously, Campus Director Jennifer Opp-Jackson said the campus was open and following state guidance. Staff and students were on spring break this week, and classes were supposed to start in-person on Monday.

“We just made the decision to close,” she said, adding there was no new state guidance.

Before classes were moved entirely online, students received communications from the Ross corporate office indicating they could choose to take classes remotely.

One student, who asked to speak anonymously, said she started taking her classwork online early, because she lives in Illinois, which is under a shelter in place order during the pandemic, and because she has children at home.