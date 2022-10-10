Rotarians launch new anti-bullying program for Iowa kindergarten classrooms

Local Rotary clubs have joined forces to launch a new anti-bullying program for 97 Iowa Quad-Cities kindergarten classrooms, promoting messages of self-empowerment and kindness through age-appropriate storytelling and activities. Davenport, Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley Community School Districts will all participate.

The program centers around the book "Who Am I?" by school psychologist Suzanne Mulcahy. The book's main character, Yin the panda, takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and conveys how everyone has their own unique, special qualities and gifts to share with others.

Presidents of the Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and the Iowa Quad Cities Rotary Clubs planned to collaborate on an area-wide project earlier this year; North Scott Rotary President Josie Cochuyt pitched the idea of an anti-bullying initiative, which her counterparts quickly got on board with.

Cochuyt said Yin's story illustrates an uplifting, empowering message for kindergarteners.

"I liked the meaning behind the book and its intentional writing," she said. "There's an apparent need for research on children's social-emotional development, but it's really important for children to have that sense of empowerment and self-esteem builders, especially if they're not getting it at home. Children who have good self-esteem or are reminded of their power and feel good about themselves don't tend to bully other children."

To the Rotarians, the new program could serve as that reminder.

"I hope children are reminded of how worthy and deserving of love they are," Cochuyt said. "And also that they have the power within themselves to give kindness to others."

In addition to the book itself, the program will also provide a stuffed toy version of Yin to classrooms. Teachers and counselors will receive an accompanying workbook, which aims to provide support and strategies for children who might need additional social, emotional or behavioral help.

"There are different kid-friendly activities that can be utilized by teachers or at home, but it really serves as another resource to help kids with a social-emotional need or their mental wellness," Cochuyt said. "We didn't set this up to add to their curriculum schedules, because we know there's so much weighing on schools and teachers right now. The idea is to present the book in classrooms, then we'll give the book and workbook to the teachers and school counselors that they can implement as they see fit."