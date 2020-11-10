Roundup of Quad-Cities schools responding to COVID-19

There are students who rarely cover their noses when wearing face coverings and teachers rarely correct them, she said. Some students don’t or can’t wear coverings at all, and those students are often in classrooms where several staff are in close contact with them all day.

The coronavirus is widely spread through airborne contact, and there is no way to completely ensure that a school’s face covering protocols are always being followed, Gordon said.

Anecdotally she had heard several schools had numerous staff members isolated because of positive tests or quarantined because of potential exposure, Gordon said.

“This is not sustainable and this is not fair to educators or students,” she said.

She said requesting the waiver would be in the district’s best interest.

A district can request a waiver for itself or individual buildings to go fully online for up to 14 days.

Materials provided by the state specify that if the pertinent county’s 14-day average is between 15% and 20%, absenteeism for in-person learning in the district is at 10%, but healthcare resources in the area are considered stable, then a district can ask for a waiver.