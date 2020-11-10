Roundup of Quad-Cities schools responding to COVID-19

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb, here is how the Quad-Cities’ major school districts were faring this week.
The pandemic came up during the Davenport Community School District board’s regular meeting Monday night, and officials said the district was working with the state to determine its next steps.
Iowa’s school districts must, in nearly every case, request a waiver from state education officials in order to have a fully online model of instruction during the pandemic. Otherwise, they can either use a mixed model that includes at least 50% in-person instruction or a fully traditional model.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the 14-day average for positive cases was 22.5% in Scott County and 20.8% statewide, according to the Iowa COVID-19 page. The county has had 6,902 positive cases and 52 deaths.
“I wish I could say that I feel safe in the school environment, but I would be lying,” Karen Gordon, who has children in the district and is also an employee, said during the public comment period of Monday night’s meeting.
There are students who rarely cover their noses when wearing face coverings and teachers rarely correct them, she said. Some students don’t or can’t wear coverings at all, and those students are often in classrooms where several staff are in close contact with them all day.
The coronavirus is widely spread through airborne contact, and there is no way to completely ensure that a school’s face covering protocols are always being followed, Gordon said.
Anecdotally she had heard several schools had numerous staff members isolated because of positive tests or quarantined because of potential exposure, Gordon said.
“This is not sustainable and this is not fair to educators or students,” she said.
She said requesting the waiver would be in the district’s best interest.
A district can request a waiver for itself or individual buildings to go fully online for up to 14 days.
Materials provided by the state specify that if the pertinent county’s 14-day average is between 15% and 20%, absenteeism for in-person learning in the district is at 10%, but healthcare resources in the area are considered stable, then a district can ask for a waiver.
When a county is at more than 20% for the 14-day average and healthcare resources are being strained, a district can also request a waiver. At that level, the absentee requirement falls away and this was the category Scott County was in as of Tuesday based on the state’s numbers.
“Today we are at 62 positive cases in the district -- that’s the number of both staff and students who are out ill today with a positive case of COVID,” Gina Ekstrom, the district’s head nurse, said later in the meeting.
She said the district’s experience with COVID-19 is not based on spread of the coronavirus in schools-- and the other districts are reporting the same.
“We’ve done a great job with our mitigation here at school,” Ekstrom said.
There are, however, a lot of quarantined staff and students who have been exposed in the community or at home, she said. As of Monday, quarantines for exposure outside of the school setting was at about 60 staff and 212 students, she said.
William Schneden, the district’s associate superintendent, told the board that the district was working with the state to determine its options.
The district had not yet replied to a request for more information about its plans as of Tuesday afternoon.
Here was where the other Iowa Quad-Cities school districts were at as of Tuesday:
-- North Scott Community School District: The only Iowa Quad-Cities district to adopt the fully traditional model of instruction. It had no plans to alter its approach.
The district had 17 students and staff who were positive.
-- Bettendorf Community School District: had not responded to a request for more information as of Tuesday afternoon. There were, however, no notifications of a change in model on the district’s website or social media.
-- Pleasant Valley Community School District: had not yet provided more information as of Tuesday afternoon. There were, however, no notifications of a change in model on the district’s website or social media.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported Monday that there were 107 new cases in the county with 53 people hospitalized-- the highest number of hospitalizations to date. The total number of cases in the county stood at 5,609. There had been 109 deaths.
Of the three major Rock Island County school districts, only Moline-Coal Valley had chosen to switch to fully online instruction because of the extent of the pandemic.
The school board made the decision on Monday and virtual instruction will run from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5.
-- Rock Island-Milan: There were no plans to shift models at least Tuesday and Wednesday.
No new positive cases were reported in the district as of Tuesday afternoon, but there were single cases reported Monday at several of schools.
The district recently closed Rock Island High School because of the number of positive cases and quarantines, but had not closed any more as of Tuesday.
In the last 10 days, 11 Rock Island-Milan students and 21 staff tested positive and 265 students and 84 staff quarantined.
-- United Township: The district had no plans to shift models as of early Tuesday afternoon, but was monitoring the extent of the pandemic on a daily basis.
As of Monday, the district had 11 active cases.
