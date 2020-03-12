You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Roundup: Quad-City schools cancel spring break trips amid new coronavirus updates

Roundup: Quad-City schools cancel spring break trips amid new coronavirus updates

Bettendorf High School homecoming parade.

The Bettendorf High School marching band performs during the homecoming parade as it winds its way through Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Local high schools are canceling spring break trips, amid concerns about the changing landscape of COVID-19, also called the new coronavirus. 

Two of the canceled trips were taking students to New York City, which has 36 confirmed cases as of Thursday. The Greater New York City area has more than 100. Three other trips were scheduled for Florida, which has 34 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning. 

Many of the letters sent out by districts said the clinical risk for most students was modest, but that the bigger concern was introducing the virus back into the schools, increasing the chance of transmission to higher-risk individuals, including older relatives and those with underlying diseases. 

Bettendorf

The district canceled the high school music trip to New York City that was scheduled to leave Friday. Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said in a letter to parents that they are negotiating options to mitigate financial loss, including the potential for district assistance. 

Davenport

The district canceled all spring break Booster Club trips and recalled the West High School students who left for Florida by bus Thursday morning. North High School band students were headed to New York City, and the Central High School show choir was going to compete in Florida. A spokesman said there were no details yet about rescheduling or refunds. 

Moline-Coal Valley

The district said no trips were scheduled. 

Pleasant Valley

The district canceled its high school band trip to Orlando on Thursday and is reaching out to Tri-State Tours, who organized the trip, to either reschedule or negotiate full or partial refund options. 

Rock Island-Milan 

The district could not immediately be reached. Its spring break started Monday.

Photos: Q-C area high school marching bands

Check out photos of many of the Quad-City area high school marching bands. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News