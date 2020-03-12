Roundup: Quad-City schools cancel spring break trips amid new coronavirus updates

Local high schools are canceling spring break trips, amid concerns about the changing landscape of COVID-19, also called the new coronavirus.

Two of the canceled trips were taking students to New York City, which has 36 confirmed cases as of Thursday. The Greater New York City area has more than 100. Three other trips were scheduled for Florida, which has 34 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.

Many of the letters sent out by districts said the clinical risk for most students was modest, but that the bigger concern was introducing the virus back into the schools, increasing the chance of transmission to higher-risk individuals, including older relatives and those with underlying diseases.

Bettendorf

The district canceled the high school music trip to New York City that was scheduled to leave Friday. Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said in a letter to parents that they are negotiating options to mitigate financial loss, including the potential for district assistance.

Davenport