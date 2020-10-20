Savage praises Moline students

Superintendent Rachel Savage said Tuesday the cooperation of students and parents had allowed the Moline-Coal Valley School District to have a successful school year so far.
Savage shared high praise for students and parents during the district’s virtual community conversation Tuesday. She said students were so compliant in adhering to rules — such as wearing masks, temperature checks and other changes — that have been necessary as the district educates through COVID-19. She said students were so polite and respectful of all the new requirements.
“They’re a big part of why Moline-Coal Valley Schools has been able to stay in business this year as long as we have, it’s directly related to you and your kids,” she said. “Thank you so much.”
Savage said her heart went out to all the students who were having to adapt to changes this year, and to all the parents who were helping them through those changes.
About 45 stakeholders took part in Tuesday’s virtual conversation, a series of question-and-answer sessions the district has hosted to address the concerns of families who are helping students navigate through blended or full remote learning. Board President Sangeetha Rayapati said the district would host additional forums after Jan. 1.
Savage told families that Tuesday marked Day Two of the district’s second quarter. She said she was “grateful and excited” to welcome back 460 students who were returning for the blended schedule for the second quarter after opting for full remote learning during the first quarter. At the same time, she said, she understands there are many other families who are choosing to continue with full remote learning because that is the best decision for them.
“We want to do our best to support families in whatever decision that they are making,” she said.
As she has stated in the past, Savage said Tuesday that she expects the district will remain in some type of blended learning through the entire school year. Despite that fact, Savage said that doesn’t mean the district cannot be reflective and make changes based on parent feedback. She said families should expect to see a stakeholder survey in November that would seek input on what changes and enhancements should be considered for the second semester.
Several parents Tuesday shared positive feedback regarding the efforts of the teachers, nurses and others of the district. Parent and substitute teacher of the district Regina Knobloch said she praised teachers for allowing remote students to participate and feel a connection to their assigned classes. Parent Rachel Perrine said her family was new to Moline-Coal Valley and she had been “unbelievably impressed and happy” with the district, particularly regarding the communication efforts.
Some parents Tuesday shared concerns about students breezing through course work in a short amount of time and other concerns regarding submitting Google Forms. Officials encouraged families to contact their building principals and assigned teachers to address those concerns.
Officials also discussed the district’s protocol for when a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19. In addition to contact tracing and extensive cleaning, Savage stressed the district’s commitment to transparency. Positive COVID-19 cases are reported on the district’s website, molineschools.org, and numbers are updated weekly. As of Oct. 19, the district has reported 47 cumulative positive cases among staff and students since the start of the school year. The district has seen 17 positive cases reported in the past 14 days.
Savage said the district had a great working relationship with the Rock Island County Health Department and officials there were helping guide the district’s decisions.
Savage concluded Tuesday’s session by asking families not to hesitate to reach out for help, whether it’s regarding technology assistance or a negative experience, so that the district can work together with families to find solutions.
