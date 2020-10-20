Savage praises Moline students

Superintendent Rachel Savage said Tuesday the cooperation of students and parents had allowed the Moline-Coal Valley School District to have a successful school year so far.

Savage shared high praise for students and parents during the district’s virtual community conversation Tuesday. She said students were so compliant in adhering to rules — such as wearing masks, temperature checks and other changes — that have been necessary as the district educates through COVID-19. She said students were so polite and respectful of all the new requirements.

“They’re a big part of why Moline-Coal Valley Schools has been able to stay in business this year as long as we have, it’s directly related to you and your kids,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

Savage said her heart went out to all the students who were having to adapt to changes this year, and to all the parents who were helping them through those changes.

About 45 stakeholders took part in Tuesday’s virtual conversation, a series of question-and-answer sessions the district has hosted to address the concerns of families who are helping students navigate through blended or full remote learning. Board President Sangeetha Rayapati said the district would host additional forums after Jan. 1.