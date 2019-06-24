Interim Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth will remain Davenport Community Schools Superintendent for a little while longer, but Dr. Robert Koblyski is still expected to begin as superintendent this coming fall.
At Monday's Board of Directors meeting, the board voted unanimously to amend Schneckloth’s contract and extend the time he serves as superintendent. The extension is intended to ensure coverage until Koblyski's license is approved by Iowa.
Schneckloth's contract was initially set to expire June 30. The board still expects Koblyski's license to be approved before the Aug. 15 deadline set by the Iowa Board of Education. By then, according to a 22-point corrective actions plan for the district the state board approved earlier this month, the district must either hire an appropriately licensed superintendent or retain Schneckloth as interim superintendent through next school year.
Kobylski was hired this spring but the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners did not accept his Wisconsin license. He has since reactivated the Illinois license he acquired through his Ph.D. at Loyola University, and is expected to finish up course work addressing "anticipated gaps" this coming week.
“Once he obtains his certification from Loyola, he will submit it electronically to the State of Iowa Board of Examiners,” said Director Julie DeSalvo. The board can then take four to six weeks to review and approve. “At the conclusion of this week…he will have a superintendent’s license in the state of Illinois, the state of Wisconsin as well as the state of Iowa.”
Schneckloth previously worked as Director of Federal and State Programs for Davenport, but was bumped up to serve as interim superintendent Nov. 1 following the resignation of former Superintendent Art Tate.
Prior to the board vote, DeSalvo thanked Schneckloth for staying through “incredibly challenging times." She said she looks forward to him continuing with the district, and is "glad he is willing to stay with us as long as he has and will continue in the future."
In other business:
President Ralph Johanson moved to pull two items from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
Johanson pulled two motions, one of which would have approved the compensation package for administrative employees for 2019-2020, and another that would have approved compensation for non-bargaining (non-administrative) employees for 2019-2020.
After the meeting, Johanson said the reason they were pulled was to have more thought and discussion on how to handle the motions.
Reporter Megan Valley contributed to this article.