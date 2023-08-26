A roundup of highlights and key agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

North Scott Community School District

AUG. 21 — Joni Dittmer was the only board member absent.

The board kicked the meeting off by recognizing the following:

District eighth-grader Pacey Kane for winning the 2023 Iowa Composers Forum Student Composition Contest for his piece, "The Forest of Sihir."

North Scott's FFA chapters — the junior high chapter ranked in the top five nationwide, while both junior high and high school chapters earned 3-Star ratings (highest standard) from the National FFA Organization. Several district FFA students also earned national finalist rankings and other esteemed accolades.

Jill Van Roekel, the district's business affairs director, and her staff, for earning the Government Finance Officers Association's "Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting" for fiscal year 2022

After bills, the board unanimously approved all old and new business items.

Highlights:

Language changes to a slew of board policies, including those governing bullying and harassment procedures, board meeting notices, personnel records and more.

A list of contracts for the district's 2023-24 Student Built Home — the most hefty investment being $43,702 with Eldridge Lumberyard

Superintendent Joe Stutting gave an update on North Scott Vision 2025, noting how the new softball complex is likely within a month of completion. Masonry work is continuing on-site for the Alan Shepard renovations, and the upcoming Regional Innovation Center will have its foundation laid within the next few weeks.

Stutting said remaining North Scott Vision 2025 projects will go for bids in December and January.

In his update, he said all district summer projects were successfully completed before the 2023-24 school year, namely upgrades to the high school's special education rooms. This included a handicap-accessible kitchen.

He also noted the upcoming Nov. 7 Iowa school board elections. Candidate filing begins on Monday, Aug. 28, and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The board also held a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24, for a $150,775 total bid from Quad City Construction Service to renovate the high school's wrestling facility. This was not approved due to the cost, and the district will move forward following the state's bidding process.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

East Moline School District No. 37

AUG. 21 — All board members were present.

The district's Black Hawk Area Special Education District committee updated the board on its ongoing search for two school social workers. The committee also noted how 51 students participated in the district's eight-day Summer Achievement program in July.

After committee reports, the board approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

An updated intergovernmental agreement with the city of East Moline for a school resource officer. Kimberly Dyer voted against this item.

Appointing Joann Snelling to former board member Kai Killam's vacant seat. Killam served on the East Moline school board for 12 years, and decided to give the opportunity to another. Snelling, a former district student and employee, will serve the remainder of Killam's term, which expires in the spring of 2025.

Raising the district's substitute teacher pay rates for fiscal year 2024, from $110 to $120 per day.

Next, the board went through several informational items, most notably:

A presentation on Glenview Middle School's "Latinx Workshop" group. Led by bilingual teacher Margarita Mojica, the group is focused on service, female empowerment and sisterhood. Through T-shirt sales, the group has been fundraising to stock new underwear in the Glenview nurse's office in case students have an unexpected period during the school day. Many district staff wear these shirts on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The district's preliminary 2023-24 budget will be approved at the Sept. 25 meeting. The board discussed how East Moline schools will likely be in a deficit this school year, due to the state's recent funding cuts and corporate personal property replacement tax decreases.

Embarking on a district strategic planning process to kick off in September. Superintendent Kristin Humphries said the district will gather input from parents, employees and community members to inform strategic objections moving forward, alongside data collection. A finalized strategic plan is slated for board approval at the April 22, 2024 meeting.

The board also presented its Appreciation, Recognition and Encouragement awards to the following district staff:

Bus monitor Cherie Branch, for saving an individual's life during a house fire

Mojica, for her support of various programs at Glenview

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

AUG. 22 — All members were present.

After procedural committee reports, the board held a Committee of the Whole session with community members about student behavior.

Dr. Kathy Ruggeberg, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, opened with information on nationwide, post-COVID student behavior trends. She also highlighted current district work on social-emotional learning, like the high school's $3.8 million Education Innovation & Research grant.

During the discussion, several board members encouraged district students and families reach out to the district with questions or concerns and lean on community resources. Others spoke to the value of structured behavioral expectations.

Community member highlights:

Most feel the district should implement clear, consistent student behavior expectations across all buildings — some suggested sharing these with students on the first day of school

Many also suggested for building principals to introduce students to their building's security and support staff on the first day

Some want to bring back school resource officers, citing frequent fights during the school day

Some expressed concerns about the district's use of resources and funds, particularly for school safety infrastructure

One parent suggested more socialization opportunities for students, as that may help with behavior.

Representatives from School Exec Connect, the district's contracted superintendent search firm, then led an informational planning session about the search process, featuring proposed dates.

While dates are not confirmed, they recommend scheduling public forums and focus groups for the superintendent search in early September.

Information gathered from public forums, focus groups, surveys and stakeholders will be used to make a "profile" of ideal candidates for Rock Island-Milan schools. School Exec plans to present this profile at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Applications for a full-time superintendent will come during late October. School Exec will interview and screen applicants before recommending five to seven candidates, tentatively slated for the Tuesday, Nov. 28 meeting.

After a lengthy executive session, the board cast a blanket motion over a slew of items.

Highlights:

Renewing the district's Head Start contract for $20,000

A $224,000 contract with Spring Forward Learning Center for after-school, intersession & summer school programming

Hiring Lanty McGuire — former Moline-Coal Valley superintendent — as the district’s interim superintendent for the second semester of the 2023-24 school year.

The board went into another executive session to discuss litigation before adjourning.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Bettendorf Community School District

AUG. 24 — All board members were present.

Iowa Sen. Scott Webster (R-Bettendorf) gave an update on 2023 legislation. He noted potential education initiatives moving forward, such as:

Ch. 12 accreditation standards

Increased teacher pay

Full-day preschool

Teacher safety

Webster then turned to the board for questions. Board vice president Andrew Champion asked about opportunities for increased state funding for school mental health, which Webster said the legislature would still explore come next session.

Board members Richard Lynch and Linda Smithson asked if the state would provide further clarification or guidance on what kinds of school books and materials are deemed "age-appropriate" under Senate File 496. While he believes the "age-appropriate" category is common sense, Webster noted the ambiguity schools may be dealing with.

Dr. Michael Pyevich suggested re-formulating the state's special education funding, citing hefty annual deficits.

During the discussion with Webster, superintendent Michelle Morse noted recent talks with him and other local lawmakers regarding the state's funding formula.

Before moving on, Joanna Doerder echoed her colleagues' calls for more mental health resources, also urging Webster to listen to teachers and school staff when it comes to education legislation.

During board reports, Morse thanked several district staff and leadership teams for their work in preparing for the new school year. She also noted how the district's recent "Maker's Market" raised funds to offset prom costs for students.

Finally, Morse reminded attendees of the annual Run with Carl fundraiser race on Monday, Sept. 4, which supports Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley students.

The board then held a discussion about Bettendorf's Cub Scouts program. Morse opened by explaining how Iowa's current equal access laws bar outside community groups – including Boy Scouts — from engaging in certain activities at district facilities, as Bettendorf schools are public entities.

However, she suggested several methods for the Scouts to promote themselves and engage with the district, such as:

Virtual Backpacks, "Bett Updates" and Friday district newsletters

Annual events, like the Bett Community and STEAM Expos

Signage outside of the high school and middle school

Partnerships with Bettendorf PTO, PTA and Parent LINK groups

Participation in the homecoming parade

Brian "JR" Girskis, assistant Cubmaster of Bettendorf's Pack 199, then took the podium to urge for the board's support with marketing and in holding activities at district unpack your backpack nights. Since Iowa's policy change, he said Bettendorf's Cub Scouts program is down to 77 participants and two packs total.

Representatives from the Illowa Council, a Cub Scout outreach program for the Quad-Cities, also addressed how the district can partner with Cub Pack 199 moving forward in accordance with legal guidelines.

To view the full discussion, visit watch Thursday's livestream on the "Bett School Board" YouTube channel starting around the 1:01:24 timestamp.

After a lengthy discussion, the board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Hiring Bray Architects for $40,000 to design a partial replacement project at Bettendorf Middle School, and hiring Bruce Builders for $8,300 as the project's construction planning consultant. Options for how the district will phase this project will tentatively come to the board in February

A revised "Board Meeting Agenda" policy, to align with Iowa Association of School Board recommendations