School Budget Review Committee accepts Davenport's budget cuts, six weeks after $9 million relief
Davenport School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski talks about the decision by the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) on Tuesday in Des Moines to forgive more than $9 million of the district’s intentional overspending and failing to meet corrective action plans in subsequent years. Kobylski made his comments during a press conference at the School Districts offices on north Main St. in Davenport Wednesday January 29, 2020.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The last time Davenport Schools appeared before the School Budget Review Committee, the Committee was split on whether to set a new precedent and relieve the district of $9 million of the cuts it would need to make after four consecutive years of exceeding its spending authority. 

The Committee gave the district a break, agreeing to forgive the $9 million. After the Davenport School Board in February unanimously approved $4.69 million in remaining cuts for the 2021 fiscal year, district leadership went before the Committee in Des Moines again Tuesday to give an update. 

“I can assure you that, as a school district, we were down for the count a bit, and we were down on the mat, and you gave us an opportunity,” Superintendent Robert Kobylski said. “We don’t take it lightly.” 

The approved cuts include: relocating the Creative Arts Academy, closing Keystone Academy, implementing a modified block schedule at the high schools, take ninth grade out of Mid-City, reduce central office and administrative positions, making a new board policy on minimum class size, an administrative salary freeze, reducing specialist positions, decreasing the 2% across the board compensation increase to 1.5%, and “right-sizing” by not replacing some staff who leave through attrition or retirement. 

The Committee asked Kobylski about the district’s buy-in, and he said the teachers union approached him about decreasing their raise and “doing their part.” 

Even Committee member Gretchen Tegeler, who voted against the $9 million relief, said she liked the decisions the school board made. State-appointed mentor Tom Lane said he had “nothing but accolades” to say about the new board. 

“I think the financial stability is allowing us to focus on mission-driven decisions and a sense of relief that we’re on the right path,” Kobylski said.  

 

