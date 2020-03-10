School Budget Review Committee accepts Davenport's budget cuts, six weeks after $9 million relief

The last time Davenport Schools appeared before the School Budget Review Committee, the Committee was split on whether to set a new precedent and relieve the district of $9 million of the cuts it would need to make after four consecutive years of exceeding its spending authority.
The Committee gave the district a break, agreeing to forgive the $9 million. After the Davenport School Board in February unanimously approved $4.69 million in remaining cuts for the 2021 fiscal year, district leadership went before the Committee in Des Moines again Tuesday to give an update.
“I can assure you that, as a school district, we were down for the count a bit, and we were down on the mat, and you gave us an opportunity,” Superintendent Robert Kobylski said. “We don’t take it lightly.”
The approved cuts include: relocating the Creative Arts Academy, closing Keystone Academy, implementing a modified block schedule at the high schools, take ninth grade out of Mid-City, reduce central office and administrative positions, making a new board policy on minimum class size, an administrative salary freeze, reducing specialist positions, decreasing the 2% across the board compensation increase to 1.5%, and “right-sizing” by not replacing some staff who leave through attrition or retirement.
The Committee asked Kobylski about the district’s buy-in, and he said the teachers union approached him about decreasing their raise and “doing their part.”
Even Committee member Gretchen Tegeler, who voted against the $9 million relief, said she liked the decisions the school board made. State-appointed mentor Tom Lane said he had “nothing but accolades” to say about the new board.
“I think the financial stability is allowing us to focus on mission-driven decisions and a sense of relief that we’re on the right path,” Kobylski said.
