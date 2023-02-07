Rock Island High School is showing off its $10.8 million in upgrades.

An opening ceremony Monday was followed by tours of the new and/or renovated features.

Students now will enter Rocky through an enhanced-security main entrance, which is located next to a new addition that contains the main, athletic, and nurses’ offices. A student commons area and cafeteria also are new.

"Coming into the school and seeing the new upgrades, it's really heartwarming. I've been going to Rocky since I was a freshman," senior Mariyah McQueen said. "I feel like the students will have a better environment to learn in and they'll just have more pride for Rocky."

Her peer, For Thaw, said the renovations will make it easier for students to navigate the school.

"There's another entryway to lunch now, because there was only one way (hallway) before," he said. "Now, it's a huge open area, so more traffic will open up. I also like the colors and lights. I think it's going to brighten the mood for students."

Kayla Rice, also a senior, said she looked forward to the new cafeteria and commons space most.

"It's such a big difference from freshman year, being able to come in here and relax with your friends or somewhere to just sit down and study," she said. "It's giving college-campus vibes."

Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence also favors the space.

"Some of them (students) are here at six in the morning till nine or ten at night, so they have a space where they can read comfortably, work on schoolwork, be with their colleagues or friends. It's great," he said. "It's for the students but also the community. I'm excited everyone is going to get a chance to be a part of it."

Though graduating soon, Rice said she'd like to see more athletic-facility upgrades, as she feels athletics are a "big part" of Rocky.

To improve traffic congestion, the high school also has increased staff parking spaces and a new streamlined drop-off area.

Construction on the projects began in August of 2021.

"Through the construction, we had to reroute a lot of students. But now, they come in, it's bright, open, we have the tall ceilings. We have four to five different cafeteria lunch lines with a ton of options," Principal Jeff Whitaker said. "It's a gorgeous space that the students and community deserve. It provides a very welcoming environment."

The new secured main entryway was a favorite for Whitaker and many students.

"Tomorrow, that's where everyone is going to enter," he said. "First and foremost, safety is the most important. I think everything else is tied for second, having a space for the students to hang out and a cafeteria with a lot of options. That's huge."

McQueen said she feels a heightened sense of security when walking into school now.

"You can only come in one way and come out the other, so I feel like it'll just make Rocky more safe and welcoming," she said.

The superintendent said he also is happy with the main entrance exterior's red and gold 'RI' accent for evoking Rocky pride. The renovations involved 38,000 square feet, with a 13,250 square-foot addition. The district will use the momentum from the ribbon cutting to continue with capital improvements, Lawrence said.

"We have a number of things, while they haven't been set in stone, but we're a district of multiple older buildings, which means upgrades, additions and renovations are going to always be part of that discussion," he said, adding that the district's new administrative building and production kitchen are in the works.

Legat Architects and Bush Construction partnered with the school district for the projects, which were funded by Rock Island County's one-percent sales tax.

Quad Cities Chamber members, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Milan Mayor Duane Dawson and Rock Island-Milan school board members were among the many guests at Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"This shows you what a one-percent sales tax can do — how it can improve the quality of life for our staff, teachers and for the students and their learning abilities," Thoms said.

Photos: Rock Island High School cuts ribbon on new entrance, renovations