Schools are closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but day cares and parents still need to care for kids

Bars and restaurants in Illinois and across the country are temporarily closing. Dozens of states are doing the same with its schools. Day cares, though, are still open for business.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended schools close for four weeks on Sunday, citing “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state. Scott County schools heeded that recommendation Monday. Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley announced they'd close through April 10 on Monday, minutes before Gov. Reynolds' press conference.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools closed by Tuesday until March 30.
Children who don’t have any other underlying health issues have a modest clinical risk, as many local districts have noted in their communications to parents. The concern with schools, though, is transmitting the new coronavirus to higher-risk individuals, such as older family members and anyone with a weak immune system.
Many of those kids, though, need someone to watch them during the day, provided their parents still need to go to work.
‘Give these parents a week’
Jennifer Starr kept her two kids home from Davenport Schools on Friday, before spring break started. She and her husband are both at a higher risk for serious illness from the new coronavirus — when the flu ran through her kids’ schools “like wildfire,” her husband ended up with pneumonia.
“Everybody keeps saying there are no cases in the Quad-Cities — how do we know?” Starr asked. The family decided not to follow through their plans to go to some museums in Chicago over spring break, even before they were closed.
Because Gov. Reynolds made a recommendation instead of an order, Starr is concerned that some districts across the state will wait too long to tell parents.
“I’m lucky enough that I’m home with the kids and don’t need day care,” Starr said. “But there are a lot of people who will need more than 48-hours notice. ... Give these parents a week, the week of spring break, to figure it out.”
Many day cares don’t offer programs for school-aged children
Illinois schools are expected to reopen on March 30. In the meantime, many facilities only offer programs for school-aged kids over the summer or on scheduled breaks.
The Moline Kids Campus provides care for kids between 6 weeks and 5 years old. Typically, care for school-aged kids is limited to Christmas and summer break. Director Shayna Kaha said that hasn't changed, and most of their coronavirus-related questions haven’t been about enrolling new kids.
“Mostly, our families that are already enrolled were asking if we were still open,” Kaha said.
Some day cares are implementing new rules to help keep kids safe.
Sarah Reid, who runs Babes n’ Tots, said she started meeting parents at the door for hand-off, to prevent parents from coming into the house. Kids get their hands sanitized as soon as they're dropped off.
“They’re OK with the rules. I’m not sure what it looks like in the future, but for now they’re OK with what we have going on,” she said. Even so, Reid said she had one parent pull their 10-month-old out “until further notice.”
Reid mostly cares for kids 5 years old and younger, but said she would take school-aged kids, too.
At Hand in Hand in Bettendorf, staff are continuing with child care programs for kids up to 5 years old, but canceling many other programs that are more community-based. CEO Mark Smith said those events, like the Family Fair, are either off-site or have a larger number of participants.
The spring break program will continue, he said, but there'd be no after school, evening or weekend programs.
"You can really control more things in that setting, and that's what we're currently doing," Smith said.
In addition to extra sanitation, that control over the setting includes things like staff checking the temperature of a child when they arrive.
Even with extra precautions, parents are anxious, Smith said.
“They’re concerned about work. They’re concerned about their children’s health. They’re concerned about the unknown," he said.
COVID-19 restricting Iowa and Illinois court operations
Quad-Cities courts are taking precautions to lower the risk of people with court business being exposed to COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, there were no known Quad-Cities cases of the virus that has sickened or killed people worldwide. In an attempt to combat the virus’ spread, the state and federal courts in the Quad-Cities have joined numerous other entities limiting activities or discussing that possibility.
14th Judicial Circuit of Illinois
The circuit, comprised of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties, announced that its courthouses would remain open, but numerous types of court cases and other activities would be postponed beginning Monday.
Judge Clarence M. Darrow, speaking for the circuit, said constitutionally required hearings and urgent cases will still be heard, and the reduced volume of cases will allow those essential hearings to be spaced out.
The postponed cases will get new dates after May 4, Darrow said. They will be kept in the same order, so the cases scheduled for Monday will go first.
“We’ve taken steps to ensure we’re going to hit the ground running after May 4,” he said.
Darrow said Friday that the May 4 date was based on the current health outlook for the area, but the date could change with the circumstances.
Other guidelines announced Friday:
- Civil jury trials, arbitrations, non-emergency civil hearings or trials, and some traffic and criminal cases will be rescheduled. Involved parties can check the status of their cases at judici.com. They also can consult their attorneys, the relevant circuit clerk’s office, or the circuit clerk's website.
- People wanting to file uncontested proposed orders are asked to do so electronically.
- When possible, attorneys or self-represented clients should ask for telephone hearings.
- People in jury pools who become ill should contact their jury coordinator to get a deferral. This is especially important for anyone with flu-like symptoms or anyone who has traveled to a nation considered high risk because of COVID-19 within the last 30 days.
- Anyone else — including attorneys — with court business who has flu-like symptoms or has traveled to a high-risk location within the last 30 days should avoid the courthouse and check the county website for instructions.
- Weddings and civil unions already scheduled will occur, but no new ones will be scheduled until after June 1. Other training sessions and events at the courthouse will be canceled until further notice.
- The passport process has been suspended.
- People who need court documents are advised to contact their circuit clerk’s office or circuit clerk’s website for instructions on how to get them by mail.
Iowa Judicial Branch District 7
The district includes Scott County. It has a web page dedicated to changes being made because of concerns about COVID-19’s spread.
As of early Friday afternoon, those restrictions involved limiting the court access of people with an elevated risk of the disease. Those guidelines were listed in orders from the Iowa Supreme Court.
- Attorneys, to the best of their abilities, must ask their clients and witnesses whether they are at an elevated risk of transmitting the virus.
- Attorneys or other parties in a case must notify the opposing attorney and the relevant clerk of court’s office if there is a reasonable belief that a participant in an upcoming court proceeding may be at elevated risk.
- No one determined to be such a risk may attend proceedings without prior consent of the court. In the case of potential jurors, they must notify their jury manager, and their service will be rescheduled.
- The courts will use telephone or video conferences when possible.
U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois
The central district is responsible for the federal courts in the Illinois Quad-Cities. It said Friday that its courthouses would remain open.
The district warned participants in court proceedings who are 60 or older, and people who have serious health conditions like heart disease or lung disease, to contact the federal clerk in their jurisdiction before coming to court.
The same warning applied to anyone with flu-like symptoms or who has been to a high-risk country in the last 14 days.
Other changes in the district:
- Civil and criminal jury trials and petty offense proceedings scheduled before April 3 will be postponed. New dates for them will be scheduled after April 3. Upcoming revocations of supervised release and sentencings will be moved to dates after April 3.
- Civil hearings such as settlement conferences and criminal proceedings such as initial appearances and arraignments will be carried out by telephone or video conference.
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa
Officials with the southern district, which covers the Iowa Quad-Cities, were expected to meet Friday afternoon to discuss what, if anything, should change in court operations because of the virus, John S. Courter, the district’s clerk of courts, said late Friday morning. Any changes would be announced on the district’s website.
Update: Illinois to close all schools for two weeks, Iowa schools to remain open for now
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced all schools in Illinois will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, March 30 amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Other states and large cities shut down schools this week over COVID-19 concerns, but officials in Illinois and Chicago resisted until Friday. Pritzker announced his decision in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom.
For now, daycare centers will remain open and will follow "strict health and safety guidance," according to a news release issued by Pritzker.
Pritzker acknowledged that the decision will deeply affect students who receive meals at school and parents or family members who are unable to work from home. The Democrat, who has been particularly critical of the federal government's response to the spread of COVID-19 cases, said he still believes closing schools is necessary to limit the virus' spread.
“None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple,” Pritzker said. “All of these choices have cascading effects.”
A day earlier, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.
Illinois officials on Friday also reported 14 additional cases of people who had tested positive for the virus, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 46. State officials are focused on trying to limit transmission in Illinois and hope that broader actions will help, said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
In Iowa, public schools in the state will remain open, at least for now, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a press conference Friday afternoon.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday during a news conference that her administration does not yet feel compelled to close public schools or urge all Iowans to avoid gathering in large groups.
“We want to make sure that we’re protecting the health and well-being of Iowans, but we also want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to be responsive and mitigating our approach, and that we’re keeping business and normal activity going as much as possible,” Reynolds said.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state public health department’s medical director and epidemiologist, said the department is not yet recommending schools be closed or large gatherings be cancelled because the documented cases of coronavirus have been linked the infected individuals’ travel.
If the virus spreads in a way that Iowans become infected without knowing how, that calculation may change, Reynolds and Pedati said.
Reynolds said a 17th case of coronavirus was confirmed Friday, this one in Harrison County in western Iowa. The case was travel-related, Reynolds said, but not related to the Egyptian cruise that is responsible for 15 of the confirmed cases in Iowa.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The school cancellations are the latest blow to Chicago families, where students were kept out of classes earlier in the school year by an 11-day strike by the district’s more than 21,000 teachers. About 70% of the district's students are eligible for meals at school based on their families' incomes, making them particularly vulnerable to disruptions.
Pritzker said state officials are working to plan food delivery to students' homes or to neighborhood facilities around the state. He also said the state has granted access to unemployment benefits to people unemployed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
State Supt. Carmen Ayala encouraged school districts to provide activities that students can do at home but said administrators for each district have “full autonomy” to make their own decisions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing
COVID-19: QCCA Flower and Garden Show canceled
The QCCA Expo Center has canceled its Flower and Garden Show, scheduled for March 27-29.
The preview gala on March 26 also was canceled.
Tickets may be refunded by contacting the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, 309-788-5912
Diocesan schools in Illinois prepare to transition to E Learning in response to the new coronavirus
All elementary and secondary schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will be closed the week after spring break, so the diocesan schools can plan for alternative learning options, in case the COVID-19 pandemic demands it.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 — also known as the new coronavirus — in the Quad-Cities, many colleges and universities are moving to online learning, and K-12 schools might be next.
A letter from Most Rev. Daniel Jenky, the Bishop of Peoria, said in a letter that the diocese will “most likely suspend classes for the foreseeable future,” but no plans have been announced beyond March 27. Students were instructed to take everything home with them Friday.
Alleman High School in Rock Island; Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island; Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline; and Seton Catholic School in Moline are amongst the more than 40 schools in the Diocese of Peoria.
Here’s what the practice run will look like for the week of March 23-27:
Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24
Schools will work as a faculty to iron out details about lesson plans, assignments, grading, technology requirements and teacher availability. The plan will need to go home to parents sometime on Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 25
Wednesday will be the “trial day” for teachers to implement the new plan. At the end of the day, principals will send an evaluation to parents to ask for feedback, which should be shared with the faculty.
Thursday, March 26
Faculty will continue with E Learning planning and adapt to address any issues in their learning plans.
Friday, March 27
Faculty will continue with their E Learning Plan, still adapting to any feedback. At the end of the day, principals will send an updated E Learning Plan to both parents and the Office of Catholic Schools, so it can be kept on file.
Special Olympics Iowa to suspend training and activities
Special Olympics Iowa has suspended training and activities through the end of March.
“The decision to suspend all training and activities was made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of everyone in the Special Olympics Iowa community, athletes, Unified partners, coaches and volunteers,” Special Olympics Iowa President & CEO John Kliegl said in a letter to families and coaches. “For many of our athletes, training is a way to combat health and wellness challenges, along with the social isolation that they are faced with on a daily basis. Our athletes will need the support of friends and fans right now.”
At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 connected to Special Olympics Iowa.
Kliegl said Special Olympics Iowa will work with coaches and supporters to help athletes stay healthy and engaged during the suspension.
For updates, visit www.soiowa.org/coronavirus/.
Botanical center postpones Chocolate Experience
The Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, has postponed its Chocolate Experience scheduled for Sunday, March due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Center intends to reschedule the popular chocolate tasting event and all ticket purchases will be honored at a later date.
Admission to the gardens will be waived for Chocolate Experience ticket holders from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, but there will be no chocolate activities.
The Rock Island County Health Department was consulted and encouraged the Botanical Center to postpone the event due to the expected large crowds and the close contact activities planned as part of the chocolate tasting.
The Quad City Botanical Center remains open and has enacted additional protocols to ensure the health and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.
Sunday's Environmental Film Series offering is canceled
The Environmental Film Series event for Sunday, March 15, has been canceled.
River Action, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Sierra Club Eagle View Group, and Joyce and Tony Singh Foundation present the film series at the Figge Art Museum.
The decision was based on recommendations regarding safety in COVID-19.
Organizers hope to reschedule. For questions, please call 563-322-2969.
Black Hawk College latest school to stop face-to-face classes
Black Hawk College is the latest secondary education institution in the area to cancel all face-to-face classes, as COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, continues to spread.
The college announced Friday morning that classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday, and courses would start via alternative delivery methods Wednesday through March 29. While classes are moving online, the college will remain open and on-campus services will be available.
All athletic and competitive team events, including practices, are canceled through March 29 and some may be rescheduled, if possible.
Dual-credit classes taught on high school campuses will continue unless the high school cancels.
In-person classes are set to resume March 20.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University all announced they were ceasing face-to-face classes Thursday.
Augustana College starts spring break one week early to help slow COVID-19 transmission
Augustana College announced its efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. While many colleges and universities are moving toward replacing face-to-face classes with online work, Augustana is starting spring break one week early, doubling the length of break.
"Because holding classes on campus and face-to-face instruction is one of Augustana’s signatures, we are working under the assumption that on March 30 classes will resume in person and on campus," President Steve Bahls said in a letter to the community.
Over spring break, the college will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to deliver online classes or move to distance learning, if guidance from public health experts says that's needed.
Students who already made plans to stay on campus for spring break will be allowed to do so, and Augustana said accommodations will be made for those who need additional days in their halls or meals.
Black Hawk College announced it would stop in-person classes Friday morning. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University made announcements Thursday.
TaxSlayer Center in Moline suspends all events for 30 days
The TaxSlayer Center in Moline is postponing all scheduled concerts and other events for the next 30 days, including Quad City Steamwheelers foootball games and the Harlem Globetrotters show set for Sunday, March 22.
By the order of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees are being suspended for the next 30 days as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread.
"All events are officially off for the next 30 days per the governor of Illinois,'' said Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center. "We are working with event representatives to reschedule all events that fall within the window. Check back to our website for updates.''
Suspended events include:
- March 18: One Night of Queen
- March 20: TobyMac
- March 22: The Harlem Globetrotters
- March 29: WWE Live
- April 17: JoJo Siwa
The Rust Belt in East Moline postpones upcoming events
The Rust Belt music venue in East Moline announced Friday it is postponing all upcoming events as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread.
Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered that events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees be canceled or postponed for the next 30 days.
"The Rust Belt will be following the lead of many other major arenas, sports teams and public events and postponing upcoming events to stop the spread of COVID-19," according to a news release from the venue. It will communicate with ticket holders for upcoming shows regarding rescheduled dates or refunds.
Scott County Democrats postpone convention
The Scott County Democratic Party Convention is postponed due to concerns over the new coronavirus, COVID-19. A new date has not been set. The conventions are an important part of the presidential caucus process.
“This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right decision,” said state party Chair Mark Smith, announcing the decision to end county conventions statewide. Iowa Democrats, he added, “should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health, and concerns for the wellbeing of our delegates, thousands of volunteers, workers at convention venues, and the public come first.”