Schools are closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but day cares and parents still need to care for kids

Bars and restaurants in Illinois and across the country are temporarily closing. Dozens of states are doing the same with its schools. Day cares, though, are still open for business. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended schools close for four weeks on Sunday, citing “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state. Scott County schools heeded that recommendation Monday. Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley announced they'd close through April 10 on Monday, minutes before Gov. Reynolds' press conference. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools closed by Tuesday until March 30. 

Children who don’t have any other underlying health issues have a modest clinical risk, as many local districts have noted in their communications to parents. The concern with schools, though, is transmitting the new coronavirus to higher-risk individuals, such as older family members and anyone with a weak immune system. 

Many of those kids, though, need someone to watch them during the day, provided their parents still need to go to work. 

‘Give these parents a week’

Jennifer Starr kept her two kids home from Davenport Schools on Friday, before spring break started. She and her husband are both at a higher risk for serious illness from the new coronavirus — when the flu ran through her kids’ schools “like wildfire,” her husband ended up with pneumonia.  

“Everybody keeps saying there are no cases in the Quad-Cities — how do we know?” Starr asked. The family decided not to follow through their plans to go to some museums in Chicago over spring break, even before they were closed.

Because Gov. Reynolds made a recommendation instead of an order, Starr is concerned that some districts across the state will wait too long to tell parents. 

“I’m lucky enough that I’m home with the kids and don’t need day care,” Starr said. “But there are a lot of people who will need more than 48-hours notice. ... Give these parents a week, the week of spring break, to figure it out.” 

Many day cares don’t offer programs for school-aged children

Illinois schools are expected to reopen on March 30. In the meantime, many facilities only offer programs for school-aged kids over the summer or on scheduled breaks. 

The Moline Kids Campus provides care for kids between 6 weeks and 5 years old. Typically, care for school-aged kids is limited to Christmas and summer break. Director Shayna Kaha said that hasn't changed, and most of their coronavirus-related questions haven’t been about enrolling new kids.

“Mostly, our families that are already enrolled were asking if we were still open,” Kaha said.

Some day cares are implementing new rules to help keep kids safe.

Sarah Reid, who runs Babes n’ Tots, said she started meeting parents at the door for hand-off, to prevent parents from coming into the house. Kids get their hands sanitized as soon as they're dropped off.  

“They’re OK with the rules. I’m not sure what it looks like in the future, but for now they’re OK with what we have going on,” she said. Even so, Reid said she had one parent pull their 10-month-old out “until further notice.” 

Reid mostly cares for kids 5 years old and younger, but said she would take school-aged kids, too. 

At Hand in Hand in Bettendorf, staff are continuing with child care programs for kids up to 5 years old, but canceling many other programs that are more community-based. CEO Mark Smith said those events, like the Family Fair, are either off-site or have a larger number of participants. 

The spring break program will continue, he said, but there'd be no after school, evening or weekend programs. 

"You can really control more things in that setting, and that's what we're currently doing," Smith said. 

In addition to extra sanitation, that control over the setting includes things like staff checking the temperature of a child when they arrive. 

Even with extra precautions, parents are anxious, Smith said. 

“They’re concerned about work. They’re concerned about their children’s health. They’re concerned about the unknown," he said.

 

