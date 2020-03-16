Schools are closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but day cares and parents still need to care for kids

“Mostly, our families that are already enrolled were asking if we were still open,” Kaha said.

Some day cares are implementing new rules to help keep kids safe.

Sarah Reid, who runs Babes n’ Tots, said she started meeting parents at the door for hand-off, to prevent parents from coming into the house. Kids get their hands sanitized as soon as they're dropped off.

“They’re OK with the rules. I’m not sure what it looks like in the future, but for now they’re OK with what we have going on,” she said. Even so, Reid said she had one parent pull their 10-month-old out “until further notice.”

Reid mostly cares for kids 5 years old and younger, but said she would take school-aged kids, too.

At Hand in Hand in Bettendorf, staff are continuing with child care programs for kids up to 5 years old, but canceling many other programs that are more community-based. CEO Mark Smith said those events, like the Family Fair, are either off-site or have a larger number of participants.

The spring break program will continue, he said, but there'd be no after school, evening or weekend programs.