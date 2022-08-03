Scott Community College awarded State Library of Iowa grant; hopes to expand 'digital inclusion'

The State Library of Iowa awarded the Scott Community College (SCC) Library a $5,000 grant Wednesday morning, which will be used to update technology and expand digital inclusion for students.

"It was quite a wonderful opportunity for us," Debra Lowman, assistant dean of library and learning resources at Eastern Iowa Community College, said. "It's always great to have something that will help you serve students better."

The State Library of Iowa received federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to use for community college libraries.

“We are excited to offer these ARPA grants to community college libraries and anticipate the positive outcomes that will result, especially because we believe the ones who will benefit most are our college students.” State Librarian of Iowa Micheal Scott said in a press release.

The grant funds must be used toward materials or technology to support digital inclusion efforts, enabling libraries to make information and educational material more accessible. According to Lowman, digital inclusion is a key component of the college's diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan.

"Sometimes students need a textbook in their hands, other times students prefer to read digitally. Or, maybe a student needs a text-to-speech accommodation or need a searchable PDF. We try and offer their educational materials across a wide variety of formats," she said. "They took the ARPA funds and turned that into mini grants; they did a round for public libraries and ended with rounds for community colleges specifically, and they put up a list of eligible items. I looked how it paired with our strategic plan, and the State Library wanted their monies to support digital inclusion--it aligned quite nicely and I was happy to apply for it."

The SCC Library will use grant monies in several ways, one being the purchase of a digital key-coded lock box to place at each SCC campus (Belmont, West Davenport, the Blong Technology Center and the downtown urban campus) for hands-free drop off and distribution of materials.

"We're hoping to improve access. We circulate not only books and typical library materials, we also circulate a lot of technology," Lowman said. "So, that's going to be a nice bridge for students who might not have the time or resources to get to our main Belmont campus for us to distribute materials or technology items they would need to complete their coursework."

The money will also fund the purchases of portable laptop chargers for short-term check to use during class, multi-use eBooks to reduce student material costs and multi-use eBooks and audio formats to support the Great Scott Reads classroom sets.

"We want to be able to leverage library materials in the classrooms to help reduce that student cost--student textbooks and accessory materials can get quite pricey," Lowman said. "So we're going to turn some of that money towards classroom licensing. For example, if an English class is reading 'Parable of the Sower,' the library could go out and secure the rights for a multi-user at our cost, and therefore the students wouldn't have to buy the book for class."

SCC will also use to grant to bolster access to eBooks focused on diversity, inclusion and mental health.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services determined the rules and priorities surrounding how the ARPA funds could be used by library recipients, and gave an an allotment to the State Library of Iowa. ARPA is a federal program that was approved by congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.