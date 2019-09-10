Scott Community College is hosting this year's BASH at the Waterfront Convenient Center from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3. The annual charitable event will feature foods of Greek, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Iowan descent, and money will go toward supporting scholarship and programming at the college.
Four culinary students were chosen to prepare appetizers reflecting their heritage. Jordan Karben will prepare traditional Greek 'dolmathes,' or stuffed grape leaves. Salma Arabi is making tabulah, a Syrian grain salad. Jose Trigueros will make pollo con arroz, a chicken and tomato stew. Brandon Dobbs will make a sweet corn cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
BASH will feature a silent auction and raffle items as well. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 20 at eicc.edu/bash or by calling 563-441-4063.