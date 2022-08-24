Scott County Auditor reminds local school district voters of early voting for Sept. 13 special election

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters in North Scott and Bettendorf Community School Districts of early voting options for Sept. 13 Special Elections.
Early, in-person voting started Wednesday, Aug. 24 and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Auditor's Office. The office is located in the Scott County Administrative Center on 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport.
A satellite location at the Eldridge Branch of the Scott County Public Library will be available for North Scott voters only on the following dates:
Thursday, Aug. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, noon to 6 p.m.
The Eldridge Branch is located at 200 N. 6th Ave.
Absentee ballot requests are due by mail on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. The office asks that you mail to:
Attn: Absentee Ballot Request
Request forms can be
downloaded through the Auditor's website. The Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request if you call 563-326-8631.
The deadline to return absentee ballots is Sept. 13 by 8 p.m.
Ballots can be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by a voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent.
Photos: Eldridge boy in remission from leukemia sworn in as honorary police officer
From left, Kyle, Hudson, Jessica and Violet McKearney smile for photos with members of various police and sheriff's departments Friday at the Eldridge Community Center. Hudson, 4 and diagnosed with leukemia but now in remission, was sworn in as an honorary police officer because he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
