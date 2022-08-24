 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scott County Auditor reminds local school district voters of early voting for Sept. 13 special election

  • 0
060922-qc-nws-auditor-039

Post-Election Audit on Friday,June 10 at the Scott County Administrative Center in Davenport. The post-election audit will include the Scott County precinct of D61 selected by lot by the Office of Iowa Secretary of State. Each county in Iowa will conduct an audit of one precinct from that county.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters in North Scott and Bettendorf Community School Districts of early voting options for Sept. 13 Special Elections. 

Early, in-person voting started Wednesday, Aug. 24 and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Auditor's Office. The office is located in the Scott County Administrative Center on 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport. 

A satellite location at the Eldridge Branch of the Scott County Public Library will be available for North Scott voters only on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Aug. 25, from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 31, from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7, noon to 6 p.m.

The Eldridge Branch is located at 200 N. 6th Ave. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Absentee ballot requests are due by mail on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. The office asks that you mail to: 

People are also reading…

Scott County Auditor

Attn: Absentee Ballot Request

600 W. 4th St.

Davenport, Iowa 52801

Request forms can be downloaded through the Auditor's website.  The Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request if you call 563-326-8631. 

The deadline to return absentee ballots is Sept. 13 by 8 p.m.

Ballots can be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by a voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. 

On Iowa Politics Podcast
Wednesday, August 24 weather update for the Quad Cities area
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba economy: Govt allows Cubans to purchase foreign currency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News