Scott County Catholic schools uniting to form single unit

The Roman Catholic schools teaching kindergarten through high school in Scott County have formed a nonprofit group designed to help them work more closely together.
The Scott County Catholic Schools comprises Assumption High School, and All Saints, John F. Kennedy, Lourdes and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic schools, according to a news release. The group recently filed articles of incorporation with state officials, and its bylaws have been approved by its board of trustees and Bishop Thomas Zinkula, the Davenport Diocese’s leader.
The goal of forming the SCCS is offering more educational and spiritual benefits to the students such as updated facilities, enhanced programs, resource sharing, common tuition rates and competitive employment packages to attract high-quality teachers and staff.
“We’re hoping that when you see the next generation of our schools, it’s going to be different, but it’s going to be different in a way that is exciting and a way that enhances the educational environment and makes things just better for everyone involved in all our schools,” Andy Craig, president of Assumption High School, said Friday.
Discussions about forming the SCCS began around 2017, Craig, who is also serving as the first president of the SCCS, said. Much of that discussion was about economy of scale.
The schools have had major initiatives in the past that they have cooperated to accomplish — such as a tuition-assistance plan — that have been very successful, he said.
“This is taking that kind of idea of ‘we’re stronger together versus separate’ and really ramping up those efforts a little bit,” he said.
It will allow them to unify efforts each has been doing on its own, he said. The five separate institutions have some redundant processes — all five schools are doing their own finances and marketing, for example.
The SCCS is still a work in progress, according to Craig and the news release.
The salary and benefits package for future employees and plans for property and facility maintenance are still being developed for example, according to the release.
“We would hope that within the next one to two years we’ll have a good portion of everything in place,” Craig said.
There will, however, be other portions that will take more time, he said.
A lot of things will remain the same for the students — they will continue attending the school that serves their area, and the mascots won’t change, for example, he said.
“It would be Assumption High School as a Scott County Catholic School and JFK as a Scott County Catholic School,” he said.
Where they will see the difference is enhancements to the offerings and programs they have in those schools, he said.
He described the process as being like building a house — the frame is an early effort, Craig said. Decisions about carpet color and kitchen tile come in the steps once that frame is established.
The SCCS has built the frame, and now, each step will be adding material to that structure, he said.
“I think we’ve got a strong frame built right now, and now it’s just continuing to take steps in the right direction to adding to that frame,” Craig said.
A group of Catholic schools operating under a single system is not a new concept, Lynne Devaney, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Davenport, said in an email. Such systems are found throughout the United States.
While there is value in the individual culture and character different schools provide for their families, there are also challenges schools must meet to provide education, Devaney said.
“There is power in collaboration,” Devaney wrote.
Regardless of the structure under which they operate, the mission of Catholic schools remains the same, Devaney said.
“To develop our youth to live as a well-educated citizen whose actions are informed by the teachings of Jesus Christ,” Devaney said.