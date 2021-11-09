 Skip to main content
Scott County Health Department and Davenport schools working on plan that could lead to relaxing mask requirements
topical alert top story

Scott County Health Department and Davenport schools working on plan that could lead to relaxing mask requirements

Davenport Community Schools Logo

The new Davenport Community Schools logo. 

Scott County public health officials, the Davenport Community School District and others are working on a plan that could allow the school district to relax its masking requirement.

In September, the school district reinstated a masking requirement in its buildings after federal rulings temporarily blocked Iowa’s ban on such mandates in schools. The rulings are related to a suit filed against the state by The Arc of Iowa and parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport. Iowa is fighting the ruling and the case was still pending as of Monday.

“We want to come up with a proposal that the school district and public health can agree upon that will allow us to back off and that depends on us being able to count cases with reasonable accuracy,” Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said during Monday night’s regular school board meeting. “If we back off and things get worse, we need to know that.”

The idea is to develop something that officials can do on an everyday basis that will be reasonably precise, Katz told the board.

Those involved in the effort include the University of Iowa College of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The level of coronavirus in the community would have to drop lower before the plan could be actively used, Katz said. The planners, however, want the system ready well before Christmas.

“So that as we get past the surge that we’re expecting in November and December and into January when things calm down again, we can begin to back off on mask requirements,” Katz said.

As of Monday afternoon, the district has had 399 people test positive for the coronavirus since the start of the school year, according to the district website. The most recent cases reported were for the week of Oct. 23. There were 21 people who tested positive. The website did not provide more detail about how many were students and how many were district employees.

New Davenport schools superintendent T.J. Schneckloth.

