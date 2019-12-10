Scott County Library to host scanning days for local history project

The Scott County Library is hosting scanning days for community members to upload their own photos, slides, scrapbooks, documents, video tapes and cassette tapes to a digital collection celebrating the history of rural Scott County.
“We’ve been wanting to do a local history project to preserve and provide access to rural history for a long time,” said librarian Christine Barth. The project, funded through a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will host scanning days within the next two years. “The end goal, really, is to help people preserve their own family history, and to save the community history that’s at risk of being lost.”
Upcoming scanning dates and locations are:
Dec. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Blue Grass Branch of the Scott County Library
Jan. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. -- Grand Haven Retirement Community
Jan. 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Long Grove Community Center
Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to noon -- St. Ann's Catholic Church
For more information, or to request a scanning day be scheduled in your area, call the Eldridge branch location of the Scott County Library at 563-285-4794, or email any of the project managers:
Nancy Youngbauer, informationscls@gmail.com
Sarah Carlin, scarlin@scottcountylibrary.org
Christine Barth, cbarth@scottcountylibrary.org.