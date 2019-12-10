Scott County Library to host scanning days for local history project

Scott County Library to host scanning days for local history project

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott County Bookmobile

The Scott County Library System bookmobile makes a stop in a Bettendorf neighborhood during its rounds this week. The bookmobile is headquartered in Eldridge, Iowa. Oct. 01, 2008. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)

 Roy Booker

The Scott County Library is hosting scanning days for community members to upload their own photos, slides, scrapbooks, documents, video tapes and cassette tapes to a digital collection celebrating the history of rural Scott County. 

“We’ve been wanting to do a local history project to preserve and provide access to rural history for a long time,” said librarian Christine Barth. The project, funded through a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will host scanning days within the next two years. “The end goal, really, is to help people preserve their own family history, and to save the community history that’s at risk of being lost.” 

Upcoming scanning dates and locations are: 

  • Dec. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Blue Grass Branch of the Scott County Library

  • Jan. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. -- Grand Haven Retirement Community

  • Jan. 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Long Grove Community Center

  • Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to noon -- St. Ann's Catholic Church

For more information, or to request a scanning day be scheduled in your area, call the Eldridge branch location of the Scott County Library at 563-285-4794, or email any of the project managers: 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News