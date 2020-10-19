Scott County medical director hoping to learn more about COVID-19 in schools

Scott County's medical director is hoping to conduct a form of COVID-19 testing in a high school, the results of which could better guide school districts’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Louis Katz discussed with the Bettendorf Community School District Board Monday night the possibility of conducting the testing. The talk happened during the board’s regular meeting. All board members were present.
Collection: Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz
Masks prevent COVID-19. We know this, but some need convincing. What follows is a review of how well we think they work in community settings.
The week before last, the U.S. went past 200,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. There have been a lot of questions about some of the mortality fig…
Here is our Scott County COVID-19 epidemic curve through August 27; the bars are raw case counts and the line is their 14-day moving average.
The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus partnered with local health experts in putting together a two-part video that answers some basic questi…
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.
Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."
Scott County Health Department officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Thursday, raising the county's total to 29.
Local health officials issued a refrain Tuesday, announcing COVID-19-rated causes claimed three more lives in Rock Island County.
The number of deaths in Iowa in May jumped 18% over last year. Experts say that shows the severity of COVID-19.
DES MOINES — The number of deaths in Iowa in May jumped 18% over the previous year, federal data shows.
Schools in Illinois began to open up amid finalization of reopening plans for Iowa districts as the Quad-Cities added four deaths during the week because of COVID-19.
“What I want to know is the rate of asymptomatic infections in a high school in Scott County,” Katz told the board.
The data from the project could be used to determine if there could be more face-to-face learning.
“The benefits of having kids face-to-face in school are not subject to debate,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Katz said the testing would not be as invasive as some of the tests being done. It would involve only a shallow nasal swab.
The project also would not involve the entire high school, just a statistical sample, but at least 100 students would be needed. Parental consent would be required for participation.
There were still details to be worked out, Katz said. The next step for the district would be planning sessions between his team and the district administration to develop a written proposal for the board. If all went well, he would like to start the project before mid-November.
Michelle Morse, superintendent of the district, said district staff would work to have an action item ready for the board to consider by the Nov. 2 meeting.
At its last meeting, the board chose to continue the hybrid learning model through the rest of the fall semester with an assessment planned to determine its course in the spring.
The model, one of two readily available to Iowa’s school district during the pandemic, includes a mix of online and traditional learning. The other is a fully traditional model with all students in the classrooms. Families have the option to choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model selected by their school district.
The discussion with Katz is available in detail as part of the meeting recording available on the school district YouTube page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!