Scott County medical director hoping to learn more about COVID-19 in schools
Scott County medical director hoping to learn more about COVID-19 in schools

Scott County's medical director is hoping to conduct a form of COVID-19 testing in a high school, the results of which could better guide school districts’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Louis Katz discussed with the Bettendorf Community School District Board Monday night the possibility of conducting the testing. The talk happened during the board’s regular meeting. All board members were present.

“What I want to know is the rate of asymptomatic infections in a high school in Scott County,” Katz told the board.

The data from the project could be used to determine if there could be more face-to-face learning.

“The benefits of having kids face-to-face in school are not subject to debate,” he said.

Katz said the testing would not be as invasive as some of the tests being done. It would involve only a shallow nasal swab.

The project also would not involve the entire high school, just a statistical sample, but at least 100 students would be needed. Parental consent would be required for participation.

There were still details to be worked out, Katz said. The next step for the district would be planning sessions between his team and the district administration to develop a written proposal for the board. If all went well, he would like to start the project before mid-November.

Michelle Morse, superintendent of the district, said district staff would work to have an action item ready for the board to consider by the Nov. 2 meeting.

At its last meeting, the board chose to continue the hybrid learning model through the rest of the fall semester with an assessment planned to determine its course in the spring.

The model, one of two readily available to Iowa’s school district during the pandemic, includes a mix of online and traditional learning. The other is a fully traditional model with all students in the classrooms. Families have the option to choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model selected by their school district.

The discussion with Katz is available in detail as part of the meeting recording available on the school district YouTube page.

Dr. Louis Katz

Dr. Louis Katz
Michelle Meredith Morse

Michelle Meredith Morse
