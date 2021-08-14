Scott County Roman Catholic schools uniting to form single unit

The schools have had major initiatives in the past that they have cooperated to accomplish -- such as a tuition-assistance plan -- that have been very successful, he said.

“This is taking that kind of idea of ‘we’re stronger together versus separate’ and really ramping up those efforts a little bit,” he said.

It will allow them to unify efforts each has been doing on its own, he said. The five separate institutions have some redundant processes -- all five schools are doing their own finances and marketing, for example.

The SCCS is still a work in progress, according to Craig and the news release.

The salary and benefits package for future employees and plans for property and facility maintenance are still being developed for example, according to the release.

“We would hope that within the next one to two years we’ll have a good portion of everything in place,” Craig said.

There will, however, be other portions that will take more time, he said.

A lot of things will remain the same for the students-- they will continue attending the school that serves their area, and the mascots won’t change, for example, he said.