Scott County school districts working to connect families to internet

Scott County school districts are working to get families with no internet access hooked up so they can participate in virtual instruction necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic when classes begin at the end of the month.
Most districts in the Iowa Quad-Cities plan to conduct about 50 percent of instruction online at least part of the school year to help manage the spread of the virus. Some students are expected to be fully online by parental request.
Not every family has internet access or the devices students need for virtual learning, so districts are trying to get them connected to both in various ways — from providing portable hotspots and devices, to working with area internet providers to provide connections.
“The goal is for every family to have access by the start of school,” Sean McGinn, director of technology for the Bettendorf Community School District, said.
According to census data, 79.5% of Scott County households are connected to the internet. That's below the national average of 82%. McGinn said Bettendorf has about 125 families without access as of Thursday, and is working with Mediacom to provide them with internet and, if that does not work, to make 4G hotspots available.
The district had about 4,600 students during the 2020 school year, according to its website.
The Davenport Community School District is looking for families who may need assistance getting online and has developed a program to help.
“DCSD Connect is a program that was developed to help provide adequate internet access for our families who need it,” Gary Sloat, the district’s director of learning information services, said. “It is modeled after many Connect2Compete offerings by internet providers affiliated with ‘Everyone On,’ a national non-profit program.”
The Davenport district also has enhanced wireless zones in parking lots on its properties so families can access the internet from their vehicles, the release states.
During the initial onset of COVID-19 in the spring, the Pleasant Valley Community School District went fully online, and had to address internet availability then, said Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley.
“We handed out just over 50 hotspots for families,” Strusz said.
The district was assessing its families’ internet needs for upcoming classes, he said=. Pleasant Valley still has the original hotspots available, and could get more.
North Scott Community School District estimated about 78 families needed internet when the coronavirus forced classes online in the spring, Joe Stutting, district superintendent, said. They were provided with internet access or hotspots.
Unlike its sister districts, North Scott is planning fully in-person classes, Stutting has said.
Under state guidelines, however, families can choose to have their children attend class fully online.
Pleasant Valley was expecting most of its students to attend in person, Stutting said.
Should the district have to return to some level of virtual teaching, the number of families without the internet is expected between 70 and 100, Stutting said.
There will also be devices such as Chromebooks and iPads available for students who need them.
The districts said such devices were part of many students’ toolkits before the pandemic, and some grades were already keeping their devices for lengthy periods in prior years.
They are essentially checked out like textbooks, and there are repair and replacement programs that include recouping costs from the family should a device be damaged or go missing.
Bettendorf’s 6th- through 12th-grade students already commonly use devices, and the district is prepared to lend them to the younger students’ families, McGinn said. Bettendorf schools expect to lend about 700 devices.
About 2,000 Chromebooks will be used by students in Pleasant Valley’s 7th to 12th grades, Strusz said.
The families of the younger students mostly have devices at home they will be able to use, he said.
“If they don’t, they can contact us,” Strusz said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!