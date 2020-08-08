Scott County school districts working to connect families to internet

Scott County school districts are working to get families with no internet access hooked up so they can participate in virtual instruction necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic when classes begin at the end of the month.

Most districts in the Iowa Quad-Cities plan to conduct about 50 percent of instruction online at least part of the school year to help manage the spread of the virus. Some students are expected to be fully online by parental request.

Not every family has internet access or the devices students need for virtual learning, so districts are trying to get them connected to both in various ways — from providing portable hotspots and devices, to working with area internet providers to provide connections.

“The goal is for every family to have access by the start of school,” Sean McGinn, director of technology for the Bettendorf Community School District, said.