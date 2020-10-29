Scott County schools choose Biden, Greenfield in Straw Poll

Though statewide Iowa students selected President Donald Trump in the state’s Youth Straw Poll, the participating Scott County schools were in Joe Biden’s camp.

The poll is a project of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office meant to encourage an interest in civics and the election process. It is not a scientific poll.

Iowa’s K-through-12 districts could participate. The total vote was 31,404 in the presidential race, and the results favored Trump.

As of Thursday, he carried 55% of the vote. Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, earned 32%. Kanye West, a third-party candidate and hip-hop artist, received 9%.

In Scott County there were 554 votes in the presidential race and the candidates’ roles were reversed. Biden got 51% of the vote, while Trump received 38%. West got 7%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Scott County, schools in the Pleasant Valley and North Scott districts participated, according to the secretary of state’s office. In North Scott, the high school and Neil Armstrong Elementary were specifically listed. For Pleasant Valley, only the district was listed, not the participating schools.

Of the other Scott County schools, only Rivermont Collegiate and Trinity Lutheran School in Davenport participated.