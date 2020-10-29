Scott County schools choose Biden, Greenfield in Straw Poll

Though statewide Iowa students selected President Donald Trump in the state’s Youth Straw Poll, the participating Scott County schools were in Joe Biden’s camp.
The poll is a project of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office meant to encourage an interest in civics and the election process. It is not a scientific poll.
Iowa’s K-through-12 districts could participate. The total vote was 31,404 in the presidential race, and the results favored Trump.
As of Thursday, he carried 55% of the vote. Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, earned 32%. Kanye West, a third-party candidate and hip-hop artist, received 9%.
In Scott County there were 554 votes in the presidential race and the candidates’ roles were reversed. Biden got 51% of the vote, while Trump received 38%. West got 7%.
In Scott County, schools in the Pleasant Valley and North Scott districts participated, according to the secretary of state’s office. In North Scott, the high school and Neil Armstrong Elementary were specifically listed. For Pleasant Valley, only the district was listed, not the participating schools.
Of the other Scott County schools, only Rivermont Collegiate and Trinity Lutheran School in Davenport participated.
The pattern of state compared with Scott County held for the U.S. Senate race. Statewide, 30,279 votes were cast in that race. The students favored Republican Joni Ernst (53%) over her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield (38%).
In Scott County, 525 votes were cast. Ernst took 40% and Greenfield 52%.
The poll does not always predict the state’s general election results. It correctly predicted Trump winning in 2016 and Gov. Kim Reynolds getting reelected in 2018. Also in 2018, however, it predicted all four Republicans would win in the state’s congressional races in 2018; Democrats won three of the four.
The Des Moines Bureau staff contributed to this report.
