Scott County schools have 'Stop the Bleed' kits in every classroom. Here's what staff are learning.

Pleasant Valley administrators and nurses kept reiterating they hoped the elementary teachers they were training would never have to pack a wound or put a tourniquet on a student’s arm.
“God forbid you ever have to do this,” they said, as teachers filed into the room, and “you never want to have to actually do this” as they clicked through a slideshow demonstrating how to properly shove gauze into a wound.
“Kids are our business,” said Cindy Lewis, director of elementary education. “We recognize there’s a whole lot more to teaching than reading or math.”
Even so, Lewis said the “Stop the Bleed” training teachers underwent last week at Hopewell Elementary was “kind of unusual.” The training is intended to help recognize and intervene with life-threatening bleeding, and it started in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.
Staff have training on blood-born pathogen safety and suicide prevention, Lewis said, but it’s a little different from applying tourniquets on their coworkers’ arms or packing a fake wound on a foam “limb.”
As of last week's training, 375 Pleasant Valley teachers and administrators have been trained. Secretaries and classroom aides are next.
Pleasant Valley is just one of the districts Scott County Kids provided with “Stop the Bleed” kits for every classroom. Bettendorf and Davenport received the kits too, as did several private schools. North Scott had its own donation for training.
“We have money that we designate every year for projects for schools in Scott County,” said Nicole Mann, the Eastern Iowa decategorization director. All of the projects are health-related. The kits include gauze, sterile gloves, a tourniquet and a laminated card with instructions to help prompt teachers. “It can be difficult to act, especially when you’re in a crisis situation,” Mann said.
Deputy Ken Koehler with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said that even with training, you never know how much training is going to get through — and then be remembered — when tragedy hits. He said it’s better to have a lot of people with some training, even if the training is just an hour, like Monday's was, than just a few specialized people: more hands is better.
“They can do the little things. Anyone can throw on a tourniquet,” he said. “I tell them, if you see another teacher bug-eyed, give them a task.”
Koehler demonstrated wound packing and tourniquet application at one of the tables in the cafeteria. Teachers clustered around him asked how to prioritize injuries and what the best angles to apply pressure were if a student was too small for a tourniquet. Still demonstrating, he answered very urgently and directly.
Training all of the staff is good, but Koehler said he thinks high school and middle school students should be trained too. Again: more hands is better.
“It’s an evil world,” he said. “This is a life skill.”