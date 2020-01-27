Scott County schools have 'Stop the Bleed' kits in every classroom. Here's what staff are learning.

Pleasant Valley is just one of the districts Scott County Kids provided with “Stop the Bleed” kits for every classroom. Bettendorf and Davenport received the kits too, as did several private schools. North Scott had its own donation for training.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We have money that we designate every year for projects for schools in Scott County,” said Nicole Mann, the Eastern Iowa decategorization director. All of the projects are health-related. The kits include gauze, sterile gloves, a tourniquet and a laminated card with instructions to help prompt teachers. “It can be difficult to act, especially when you’re in a crisis situation,” Mann said.

Deputy Ken Koehler with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said that even with training, you never know how much training is going to get through — and then be remembered — when tragedy hits. He said it’s better to have a lot of people with some training, even if the training is just an hour, like Monday's was, than just a few specialized people: more hands is better.

“They can do the little things. Anyone can throw on a tourniquet,” he said. “I tell them, if you see another teacher bug-eyed, give them a task.”