Scott County schools react to Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

The pandemic, however, is already a fluid event, making it necessary to adjust with the changing situation, Strusz and Michelle Morse, superintendent of the Bettendorf Community School District, said.

It was not surprising that the state would issue guidance, Morse said. The pandemic is a novel situation, and dealing with it will require collaboration.

Before the governor’s announcement, Bettendorf, like the other districts, was looking at three possible options, with a full online offering for families who needed it regardless of which path the district took, she said.

The proclamation will not change much for her district, Morse said. The plan was always to offer options, and the district’s hybrid model will only need small adjustments to bring it in line with the new requirements.

The Bettendorf district was still working on which plan it would recommend to its school board next month, she said.

If the pandemic worsens, the district will work with state and local agencies to adjust as needed to maintain safety, Morse said.

Decisions should be grounded in data and input, she said.

“That’s how the best decisions are made for our students,” Morse said.

This is the first of a series of articles about Scott County schools' plans for the resumption of classes in August.

