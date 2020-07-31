Scott County teachers unions call Gov. Reynolds' back-to-school plan 'dangerous'

“This is a dangerous road to go down,” Kealey said.

The state’s guidelines create more questions than answers and that is very frustrating for the people planning the resumption of classes, Mary Heeringa, BEA president, said.

Heeringa said the hybrid model was the safest option for students and school employees and the community at large.

“We just need to do everything we can to keep people as safe as we can in our community,” Heeringa said.

The Bettendorf school board was expected to decide which model to adopt Monday night and the BEA’s recommendation will be the hybrid model, Heeringa said.

As of Friday, Scott County's positivity average is 6.8%; Muscatine's is 12.6%. The statewide positivity rate has been 15% or higher on only two days since early June.

County medical director disagrees with the plan