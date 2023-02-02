The Illinois State Board of Education has launched a search for new Summer Food Service Program sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state in summer 2023.

Last year, SFSP helped serve more than 3.1 million meals. The program had 133 sponsors and 1,560 meal sites in 53 of Illinois' 102 counties, including in school districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts and more.

“We know that many students depend on the meals they get at school every day. The end of the school year can bring a lot of uncertainly when it comes to food for children and their families.” state superintendent of education, Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, said in a news release. “We are always looking for additional help to reach more children that are in need of nutritional meals during the summer months.”

Those interested in sponsoring the 2023 SFSP can learn more by calling ISBE's Nutrition Department at 800-545-7892, emailing cnp@isbe.net or visiting the ISBE SFSP webpage. School Food Authorities can also participate in the similar Seamless Summer Option for districts already operating the National School Lunch Program.

SFSP provides funding to public or private nonprofit Local Education Agencies; entities of state, local, municipal, or county government; residential camps; organizations with 501(c )(3) status; and faith-based organizations to serve nutritious meals to children during the summer months when schools are not in session. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by ISBE.

Families in need of meals should contact their school if they have questions about available summer meal services. Families also can call 800-359-2163, text “FOOD" (or “COMIDA”) to 304-304, or visit SummerMealsIllinois.org to find nearby meal sites - open to all children age 18 and under - outside of their school.

ISBE partners with the Illinois Hunger Coalition and No Kid Hungry and to operate the hotline and text service. More information about ISBE Child Nutrition Programs can be found on the ISBE nutrition page.

Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches