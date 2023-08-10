Iowa families can now check their household's eligibility for free and reduced-price school meals this upcoming school year.

These policies — finalized by the Iowa Department of Education (IDOE) and Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services — apply to children unable to pay the full price of meals at schools participating in the federal National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

State and local school officials have set the following criteria for the 2023-2024 school year:

This year, more households may be able to qualify their children for free and reduced-price meals — as the eligible annual incomes for 2023-2024 range from approximately 7.3 to 8.4% increase from last school year's guidelines.

For example, a two or four-person household must earn annual incomes of $25,636 and $39,000, respectively, to qualify for free school meals. Last year, two-person households had limits of $23,803 yearly, and a four-person at $36,075.

Income eligibility for reduced-price meals this year land at $36,482 for a two-person household, and $55,500 for a four-person household. These figures stood at $33,874 and $51,338 last school year.

Households at or below the income thresholds can complete a single application and return it to their school. The application will require the last four digits of the primary wage earner's Social Security number, or that of another adult household member. Some households, such as those that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits, may receive a letter that they are automatically qualified.

Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) participants may also qualify for free or reduced price meals, based on a completed application.

Households will also be notified of any child eligible for free meals, so long as a school knows these students are enrolled in a Head Start/Even Start program or, if these children are considered homeless, migrant or runaway.

Free or reduced-price meal eligibility from last year will continue for 30 operating days into the 2023-2024 school year.

