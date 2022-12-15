See the proposed new boundary changes for Davenport schools

Proposed changes to school boundaries in Davenport now are available to the public.

The Davenport School Board voted earlier this week to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe elementary schools next fall and to move sixth graders to intermediate schools in the 2024-2025 school year.

Through the district's collaboration with Bray Architects, proposals were driven by several points of consideration:

Available capacity and projected building enrollment

Safe walk paths and transportation needs

Percentage of elementary students above and below the poverty line

Continuity of neighborhoods

The school closures' impact on low-income students was a major concern among community members and the board throughout the planning process. According to state data, Monroe has 77.2% of students receiving free or reduced lunch, while Buchanan and Washington have 70.8% and 63.5%, respectively.

Bray and the district used poverty levels as a benchmark for planning — the primary goal being to create boundaries that reflect city demographics to achieve balance in each school.

The potential impact of elementary school closures and boundary changes was broken down by region and results showed:

North Region: Adams, Fillmore, Harrison and Truman

The north region's projected enrollment lands at 2,111 — well under its maximum capacity of 2,380. The region's percentage of students at low socioeconomic statuses (SES) is projected to land at 67%, with higher socioeconomic status at 33%.

The Adams boundary would absorb some Buchanan neighborhoods, while some Adams neighborhoods would shift to Wilson's proposed boundary. With the adjustments, Adams has a projected enrollment of 615, and its maximum capacity is 654. The proposed boundary would include a projected 69% low SES students.

The proposed Fillmore boundary would dip into Harrison neighborhoods, and Harrison would absorb a portion of Garfield neighborhoods.

Most of Buchanan's former neighborhoods would fall under the proposed Truman boundary.

Fillmore's projected enrollment of 485 fits well under its 550 maximum capacity, with a projected 78% percent low SES students.

Harrison's projected enrollment of 558 also lands well under its 656 capacity. This boundary would result in the most even split across SES students, with 52% low.

Truman's projected enrollment of 490 aligns comfortably with its 520 capacity limit. Low SES students in this boundary is projected to be 71%.

Central Region: McKinley, Eisenhower, Garfield, Madison and Jefferson

With a maximum capacity of 2,777, the central region's projected enrollment falls at 2,477. This region has a low SES projection of 69% and a high of 31.

McKinley's proposed boundary would absorb some Garfield and Madison neighborhoods. It has a projected enrollment of 506, with its maximum capacity at 550. This boundary is projected to include 66% of low SES students.

Some Washington and McKinley neighborhoods would move into Eisenhower's proposed boundary. The school's projected enrollment of 506 is well under its 577 capacity limit, and the boundary proposal is projected to equal McKinley in terms of low SES percentages.

Garfield's proposed boundary would also absorb former Washington neighborhoods, including some from Madison. According to Bray's presentation, Garfield's enrollment and low SES projections and its maximum capacity are the same as Eisenhower.

Madison's boundary proposal would absorb some Jefferson neighborhoods. The school has a 523 capacity limit, with a projected enrollment of 474. This boundary's low SES student population is projected to land at 84%.

Jefferson would get former Monroe neighborhoods for its boundary proposal — the school's projected enrollment of 437 is well under its 550 maximum capacity. This proposal would result in the highest number of low SES students, projected to reach 88%.

West Region: Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Jackson, Hayes and Wilson

The west region's maximum capacity of 3,038 can easily fit its projected enrollment of 2,235. Its low SES population is projected to be 63%, with 37% high.

The Blue Grass boundary will not change. The school's enrollment projection is 318, far under its 550 maximum capacity. Here, the district projects the smallest population of low SES students at 26%.

Buffalo's proposed boundary would move a portion of its attendance zone to that of Hayes. The school has a projected enrollment of 237, with a maximum capacity of 466. The projected SES percentages are fairly split, with a low of 53%.

Bray proposed moving Walcott's eastern boundary to Wisconsin Avenue. They were unable to determine the building's maximum elementary capacity due to the school's K-8 status.

Its projected low SES falls a percentage point under Buffalo.

The proposed Hayes boundary would absorb former Monroe neighborhoods and a small part of Buffalo's attendance zone. The school's projected enrollment of 424 fits far under its 621 capacity. This boundary proposal would result in 81% low SES students — the highest in its region.

Jackson's boundary proposal would dip into former Buchanan neighborhoods, with a projected enrollment of 451 and maximum capacity of 606. This boundary is projected to land at 72% for low SES.

Former Monroe neighborhoods would fall into Wilson's proposed boundary, also absorbing a section of the current Adams attendance zone. Wilson's projected enrollment is the highest in the region, at 618 with a 708 capacity limit. This proposal's projected low SES percentage is one point higher than Jackson's proposal.

The district plans to bring the boundary proposals to the board on Monday, Jan. 9.

In a message sent to district families Tuesday, superintendent TJ Schneckloth broke down the votes and how administration will move forward:

"The process for developing a Long Range Facility Plan has been ongoing for over a year, and we now begin planning for changes that will shape our district for years to come. The first phase of new boundaries has been created and will be posted to the website with a feedback link," he wrote. "Transition planning for students, families, and staff are being developed, and we plan to communicate regularly to ensure that the effects of the closures are minimized as much as possible. While these changes are difficult, they will lead to a stronger, more efficient district that can more readily meet the needs of our students."

Schneckloth said the decision to keep sixth grade in the elementary buildings through the end of next school year will give the district "the opportunity to research and develop an instructional model" to best serve Davenport middle schoolers beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

"Transition plans for the 2024-25 school year will be developed and communicated, and input from our stakeholders will be garnered to ensure that the plans are logical, sequential, and focused on the needs of our learners," he said. "Information will be communicated on a regular basis by way of email, school websites, and the auto-dialer system. The district website will be updated frequently, and documents will be made available to assist with these transitions. We encourage our community to stay involved in this process, to ask questions, and to exhibit patience in the days ahead."

The proposed boundary maps can be found on the district's website through the "Long Range-FMPC" tab.

One parent's reaction to boundary proposal

Attending the last two district school board meetings, Ann McGlynn has been an outspoken opponent of the school closures. She sent her two sons through Davenport schools and oversees several more district students through her refugee organization, Tapestry Farms.

“First of all, I just want to say that I have been and will continue to be a very strong supporter of the Davenport school system,” she said. “Their (her sons’) education has been top-notch, and the kids I know through Tapestry Farms have a staff of people who are extraordinarily dedicated to ensuring that kiddos who face a lot of barriers receive a good education.”

McGlynn calls the school closures “extraordinarily difficult.”

“It’s very unfortunate to me, and I believe other people in the community, that the schools closing are higher in the number of low SES kids,” she said. “My hope is that, even though their schools are closing, they will continue to receive a very good education.”

As a community, McGlynn feels there’s plenty to do in terms of student investment.

Tapestry Farms works with three Buchanan children. Though McGlynn regards the school’s closure as “sad” for several reasons, she remains hopeful.

“So with the new boundaries … it looks like they (the Buchanan students) will be going to Adams, which we have other kids at, so we’re excited about that possibility,” she said.

Until the facilities plan began to unfold, McGlynn said, she hadn’t heard of school districts being discussed by region. She thinks each school’s SES statistics are more relevant.

“My thought process is: If there’s a school that has a higher percentage of low SES kids, then that school should have more resources,” she said, noting Title I and other funding streams. “My hope is, as these changes take place for all schools in the district – for closing and receiving schools – that the district will take that into consideration, especially those Title dollars. And make sure that those dollars are following those kids.”

Throughout previous planning meetings, district leaders have said that Title I funding will be reallocated appropriately as the district reshapes.

Added McGlynn: “I look forward to the day when Davenport isn’t always having to make hard decisions.”

