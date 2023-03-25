North Scott school officials invite the district community to mark their calendars for the following school board public forums:
Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Neil Armstrong Elementary School (212 S. Park View Drive, Eldridge) Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Eldridge City Council meeting (305 N. 3rd St., Eldridge) Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Virgil Grissom Elementary School (500 Lost Grove Road, Princeton) Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at John Glenn Elementary School (308 N. Main St., Donahue)
The district regularly posts reminders for these dates on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
For questions about the public forums, contact school board president Mark Pratt at
mark.pratt@north-scott.k12.ia.us or 563-285-8294.
Photos: North Scott soloists claim 5 of top 10 spots at state dance
Marin Robertson of North Scott places seventh in Class IX Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Arielle Jaeger of North Scott places 10th in Class IX Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Paityn Leigh of North Scott places fourth in Class IX Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Carolyn Keppy of North Scott performs her first-place routine in Class IX Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Sydney Westendorf of North Scott performs in Class IX Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Annika Foit of North Scott performs her second-place routine in Class IX Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
