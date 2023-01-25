See what Quad-Cities school leaders have to say about education funding bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts before signing a bill that creates education savings accounts, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under the plan approved early Tuesday by the Legislature, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that will make thousands available to parents to send their child to a private school. The bill was one of Reynolds' key legislative priorities this year.
Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the district will closely monitor its enrollment data, but won't know the bill's impact until the start of next school year — much like Reynolds' changes to open enrollment last session.
"What drives our budget is the number of students that we have and that's based on last year," Schneckloth said. "We'll continue to follow our budgeting process we have and make the necessary adjustments. Unfortunately, this has the potential to have a negative impact on the programs we have in this district, so we just have to be mindful of that."
Pleasant Valley superintendent Brian Strusz's chief concerns lie with the bill's financing.
"I think the question would be: Do you use public money at a tune of $300 million for private schooling, or could that be used to help fund other programs?" he said, using career and technical education as an example. "How could that money be used differently in the public school system?"
Strusz said he's also concerned with the bill's accountability measures for private schools.
Elisa Wingerd, head of school at Morningstar Academy in Bettendorf, looks forward to serving more Quad-Cities families who desire a classic Christian education.
“We are thankful that we live in a nation where private schools can thrive because of choice," she said. "I anticipate our families would grab onto it (education savings accounts). I anticipate waiting lists, and I anticipate growing pains.”
Autonomy has been a concern among some private school leaders, though Wingerd doesn't share it.
“If accepting state-backed funding came with strings attached — that would require a school not to be true to its commitments, mission and vision — then that would contradict the reason for the bill in the first place,” Wingerd said.
When asked what the best-case scenario would be for Davenport schools in terms of the bill, Schneckloth said, "We were hoping that this legislation wouldn't pass. But, now that it's here, we really have to dig in, ensure we're as competitive as possible and continue to provide the best education for our students."
One provision of the bill would allow public schools more flexibility to use unspent categorical funding toward raising teacher salaries — a concern previously listed by North Scott superintendent Joe Stutting and seconded by Schneckloth.
"Flexibility to spend carryover dollars on salaries — that's not a budgeting practice," he said. "Any time you're allowed to flex dollars from an account, it also doesn't increase your spending authority."
Referencing the state's current method of rewarding higher teacher pay, the Teacher Leadership and Compensation System, Schneckloth hopes to see more clarity behind the bill.
"The flexibility really didn't change; it just added another layer that allows us to flex," he said. "What we need to do is pay very close attention and utilize all our stakeholder groups to make sure we're maximizing those dollars and to really determine the true intent behind the flexibility of those dollars."
Schneckloth said his district is focused on moving forward.
"Our school board made its legislative priorities very clear and there was communication," he said. "I will say our local legislators did reach out to us; they called the schools for data, information and clarification."
Given Reynolds' previously proposed school choice bills have failed to pass over the last three years — and several other school-related bills are slated this session — Schneckloth suspects education reform isn't over for Iowa lawmakers.
"It'll be more important than ever now that we have a seat at the table and have our voices heard," he said.
Locally, Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, was one of nine House Republicans to vote against the bill.
He said he couldn't assuage his two chief concerns: the cost of the bill to the state government and any possible threat from future legislatures to private schools' independence once they begin accepting full per-pupil taxpayer funds to educate students.
"As a fiscally conservative Republican, I've tried to limit government growth and new government expenditures," Mohr said. "My concern was we took a program being paid privately — and is independent because of that — and now we've made it a $350 million expenditure every year after full implementation."
Democratic Reps. Ken Croken, Bob Kressig and Monica Kurth, all from Davenport, also voted "no."
Republican House Reps. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, Tom Determann, R-Clinton, Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport, and Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, all voted in favor of the bill. Vondran, CEO of TAG Communications Inc, served as the Davenport School District spokesman.
Republican Sens. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, voted to pass the bill, while Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, voted against it.
Photos: Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address
A proposal for state-funded savings accounts for Iowa parents to pay for private school would cost the state roughly $345 million annually once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis released Monday just hours before lawmakers began voting on the proposal.
