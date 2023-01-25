See what Quad-City school leaders have to say about education funding bill

In the Iowa Quad-Cities, home to one of the state's largest public school districts and to 10 private schools, reactions to the governor's Students First Act are mixed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week signed the bill, allowing public dollars to fund education savings accounts for private school tuition and other private education expenses.

Iowa's Students First Act Under Iowa's Students First Act, students are now eligible to receive a $7,598 education savings account — the same figure as Iowa's per-pupil public school funding — from the state. The Act also gives public schools $1,200 for each former student enrolled in a private school. The program is expected to cost Iowa $107 million in its first year, and only the following are eligible: All entering kindergarten students

All students enrolled in a public school

A student enrolled in a private school with a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty line ($83,250 for a family of four) By the program's third year, the money will be open to all students, regardless of income, and is projected to total $345 million annually once fully implemented. House Republican leaders worked to eliminate hurdles - namely, in bypassing the appropriations committee - to fast track the bill, which was signed to law nearly two weeks after it was introduced. Additionally, the bill was amended to extend a program allowing school districts to share some staff positions and access to teacher leadership supplemental funding, even if a district doesn't meet program qualifications.

Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the district will closely monitor its enrollment data, but won't know the bill's impact until the start of next school year — much like Reynolds' changes to open enrollment last session.

"What drives our budget is the number of students that we have and that's based on last year," Schneckloth said. "We'll continue to follow our budgeting process we have and make the necessary adjustments. Unfortunately, this has the potential to have a negative impact on the programs we have in this district, so we just have to be mindful of that."

Pleasant Valley superintendent Brian Strusz's chief concerns lie with the bill's financing.

"I think the question would be: Do you use public money at a tune of $300 million for private schooling, or could that be used to help fund other programs?" he said, using career and technical education as an example. "How could that money be used differently in the public school system?"

Strusz said he's also concerned with the bill's accountability measures for private schools.

Elisa Wingerd, head of school at Morningstar Academy in Bettendorf, looks forward to serving more Quad-Cities families who desire a classic Christian education.

“We are thankful that we live in a nation where private schools can thrive because of choice," she said. "I anticipate our families would grab onto it (education savings accounts). I anticipate waiting lists, and I anticipate growing pains.”

Autonomy has been a concern among some private school leaders, though Wingerd doesn't share it.

“If accepting state-backed funding came with strings attached — that would require a school not to be true to its commitments, mission and vision — then that would contradict the reason for the bill in the first place,” Wingerd said.

When asked what the best-case scenario would be for Davenport schools in terms of the bill, Schneckloth said, "We were hoping that this legislation wouldn't pass. But, now that it's here, we really have to dig in, ensure we're as competitive as possible and continue to provide the best education for our students."

One provision of the bill would allow public schools more flexibility to use unspent categorical funding toward raising teacher salaries — a concern previously listed by North Scott superintendent Joe Stutting and seconded by Schneckloth.

"Flexibility to spend carryover dollars on salaries — that's not a budgeting practice," he said. "Any time you're allowed to flex dollars from an account, it also doesn't increase your spending authority."

Referencing the state's current method of rewarding higher teacher pay, the Teacher Leadership and Compensation System, Schneckloth hopes to see more clarity behind the bill.

"The flexibility really didn't change; it just added another layer that allows us to flex," he said. "What we need to do is pay very close attention and utilize all our stakeholder groups to make sure we're maximizing those dollars and to really determine the true intent behind the flexibility of those dollars."

Schneckloth said his district is focused on moving forward.

"Our school board made its legislative priorities very clear and there was communication," he said. "I will say our local legislators did reach out to us; they called the schools for data, information and clarification."

Given Reynolds' previously proposed school choice bills have failed to pass over the last three years — and several other school-related bills are slated this session — Schneckloth suspects education reform isn't over for Iowa lawmakers.

"It'll be more important than ever now that we have a seat at the table and have our voices heard," he said.

Locally, Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, was one of nine House Republicans to vote against the bill.

He said he couldn't assuage his two chief concerns: the cost of the bill to the state government and any possible threat from future legislatures to private schools' independence once they begin accepting full per-pupil taxpayer funds to educate students.

"As a fiscally conservative Republican, I've tried to limit government growth and new government expenditures," Mohr said. "My concern was we took a program being paid privately — and is independent because of that — and now we've made it a $350 million expenditure every year after full implementation."

Democratic Reps. Ken Croken, Bob Kressig and Monica Kurth, all from Davenport, also voted "no."

Republican House Reps. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, Tom Determann, R-Clinton, Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport, and Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, all voted in favor of the bill. Vondran, CEO of TAG Communications Inc, served as the Davenport School District spokesman.

Republican Sens. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, voted to pass the bill, while Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, voted against it.

