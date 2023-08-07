Genesis Health Systems is hosting its fifth "Pack the Bus" school supply drive at various locations this week, kicking off at the Genesis East campus on Monday.

Quad-City community members can make donations from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the following sites:

• Tuesday, Aug. 8: Genesis West campus (1351 W Central Park Ave. in Davenport) at the north side/Central Park parking lot, near the atrium.

• Wednesday, Aug. 9: Genesis Silvis campus (801 Illini Drive in Silvis) in the corner of the main parking lot.

• Thursday, Aug. 10: North Scott Hy-Vee (425 E Le Claire Road in Eldridge) in the parking lot.

The Genesis Foundation will also accept monetary donations toward the purchase of school supplies. These can be made online at https://www.genesishealth.com/pack-the-bus/ or by texting "PACKTHEBUS" to 41444.

School supplies needed for all grade levels:

Highlighters

Facial Tissues

Dry Erase Markers

Pencils (#2) & Pencil Boxes

Crayons

Bleach Wipes

Glue Sticks

Washable Markers

Hand Sanitizer

Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined

Liquid Glue – Elmer's

Scissors

Colored Pencils

Art Brushes

Binders (Three-Ring)

Two-Pocket Folders (Plastic or Paper)

Individual Pencil Sharpeners

Ink Pens

Scotch Tape

Tabbed Dividers for Three-Ring Binders

Zip Lock Bags

Note Cards

Mechanical Pencils

AAA Batteries

Headphones (not earbuds)

Backpacks (girl/boy/generic)

Supplies are distributed to Quad-Cities area schools to help families send their children off to the new school year with all the necessary supplies. Genesis launched "Pack the Bus" in 2019, aiming to give back to the Quad-Cities while celebrating the health system's 150th anniversary.

So far, Genesis employees and the public have donated 37,508 items through Pack the Bus — with an estimated value of $67,326.

Pack the Bus by year:

• 2019: 7,820 school items with an estimated value of $10,241

• 2020: 10,355 school items with an estimated value of $19,200

• 2021: 9,136 school items with an estimated value of $17,135

• 2022: 10,197 school items with an estimated value of $20,750

For additional questions, contact Todd Mizener, senior communications specialist, at mizenert@genesishealth.com or (563) 421-9263.