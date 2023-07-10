The First Day Project is collecting items this month at various sites for its annual Quad City-Wide School Supply Drive to support area students in-need.

Items needed this year include:

Composition Notebooks

Spiral Notebooks

Pocket Folders

Headphones

Pencils/Pens

Crayons

Washable Markers

Colored Pencils

Watercolor Paints

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Pencil Boxes

Rulers

Scissors

Partnering local businesses and school drop-off sites will accept donations until Friday, July 28.

Those with extra school supplies may also bring donations to the fifth-annual "Pack the Bus" event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 to the WQAD News 8 station at 3003 Park 16th St. in Moline.

Business drop-offs

Northwest Bank & Trust Company

Bettendorf: 2550 Middle Road

Davenport: 100 E. Kimberly Road and 1454 W. Locust St.

Centennial Tax & Accounting

Davenport: 100 E. Kimberly Road, Suite 500

Rock Island: 2300 5th Ave.

DuTrac Community Credit Union

Davenport: 2330 E. 53rd St. and 3100 W. Kimberly Road

Moline: 3153 Avenue of the Cities

Mel Foster Co.

Bettendorf: 2300 Spruce Hills Drive

Davenport: 3211 / 3218 E. 35th St. Ct.

Moline: 2500 41st St.

Midwest Complete Construction: 3720 46th Ave. in Rock Island

McManus Orthodontics: 4507 24th St. in Rock Island

School district drop-offs

Bettendorf District Administration Center: 3311 18th St. in Bettendorf, (563)-359-3681

Davenport Achievement Service Center: 1702 Main St. in Davenport, (563)-445-5000

Pleasant Valley High School: 604 Belmont Road in Bettendorf

Moline Coal-Valley Allendale Facility: 1619 11th Ave in Moline

Rock Island-Milan District Administration Center: 2101 6th Ave. in Rock Island

Christ United Methodist Church (East Moline School District 37): 3801 7th St. in East Moline, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Launched in 2006 by Davenport Community Schools, the First Day Project is supported by area schools, volunteer groups and the Quad Cities Community Foundation's "First Day Fund."

To make a monetary donation to the fund, visit https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/first-day-fund.

Rock Island High School's "Rocky Resource Room"