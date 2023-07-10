The First Day Project is collecting items this month at various sites for its annual Quad City-Wide School Supply Drive to support area students in-need.
Items needed this year include:
- Composition Notebooks
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pocket Folders
- Headphones
- Pencils/Pens
- Crayons
- Washable Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Watercolor Paints
- Erasers
- Glue Sticks
- Pencil Boxes
- Rulers
- Scissors
Partnering local businesses and school drop-off sites will accept donations until Friday, July 28.
Those with extra school supplies may also bring donations to the fifth-annual "Pack the Bus" event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 to the WQAD News 8 station at 3003 Park 16th St. in Moline.
People are also reading…
Business drop-offs
Northwest Bank & Trust Company
- Bettendorf: 2550 Middle Road
- Davenport: 100 E. Kimberly Road and 1454 W. Locust St.
Centennial Tax & Accounting
- Davenport: 100 E. Kimberly Road, Suite 500
- Rock Island: 2300 5th Ave.
DuTrac Community Credit Union
- Davenport: 2330 E. 53rd St. and 3100 W. Kimberly Road
- Moline: 3153 Avenue of the Cities
Mel Foster Co.
- Bettendorf: 2300 Spruce Hills Drive
- Davenport: 3211 / 3218 E. 35th St. Ct.
- Moline: 2500 41st St.
Midwest Complete Construction: 3720 46th Ave. in Rock Island
McManus Orthodontics: 4507 24th St. in Rock Island
School district drop-offs
Bettendorf District Administration Center: 3311 18th St. in Bettendorf, (563)-359-3681
Davenport Achievement Service Center: 1702 Main St. in Davenport, (563)-445-5000
Pleasant Valley High School: 604 Belmont Road in Bettendorf
Moline Coal-Valley Allendale Facility: 1619 11th Ave in Moline
Rock Island-Milan District Administration Center: 2101 6th Ave. in Rock Island
Christ United Methodist Church (East Moline School District 37): 3801 7th St. in East Moline, from 9:30 a.m. to noon
Launched in 2006 by Davenport Community Schools, the First Day Project is supported by area schools, volunteer groups and the Quad Cities Community Foundation's "First Day Fund."
To make a monetary donation to the fund, visit https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/first-day-fund.