Sen. Duckworth spoke with Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Lawrence about COVID-19 relief bill

A massive COVID-19 relief bill has been introduced in Congress that would help families with child care assistance and school districts with education needs.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is a co-sponsor of the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, which would support education and childcare by providing $430 billion to students, families, teachers and schools.

Duckworth had a virtual meeting Wednesday with Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the school district and the need for digital equity.

"As school districts like Rock Island continue full remote learning into the new year, this pandemic continues to highlight the need for federal relief to our schools and more support for equitable and reliable internet connections," Duckworth said in a release. "Countless teachers, school districts and young people, particularly Black and Brown young people, are struggling with the realities of COVID-19."