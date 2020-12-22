Several options available for filling soon-vacant Pleasant Valley school board seat

There will be several potential opportunities to fill the soon-vacant seat on the Pleasant Valley Community School District board.
Jenel Nels, who represents Pleasant Valley’s District 1, announced her resignation at the Dec. 14 school board meeting, and it was accepted by her fellow board members, according to the meeting minutes. It is effective Thursday.
The position will be filled by school board appointment unless there is a successful petition for a special election.
A resident of District 1 who wants to pursue a special election would need a petition with 100 signatures for the election to take place, the district said.
They would have to have the petition filed within 14 days of the publication of a notice of the board’s intention to appoint a replacement and the public’s option to have a special election, according to state law.
Iowa law states that such a petition would need to be submitted to the school board’s secretary. In the event of a petition-driven special election, the winner would serve the remainder of the resigning board member’s term.
The district said it would bear the cost of a special election, which would cost between $5,000 and $10,000.
If there is no special election, the school board has 30 days from Thursday to appoint a replacement and intends to conduct interviews with applicants from District 1 on Jan. 11, the Dec. 14 meeting minutes state.
State law states a school board appointee would serve the remainder of the resigning board member’s term unless there is an intervening special election before then. In the latter case, the position will be on the ballot for that special election.
Nels' term expires in November, and the District 1 seat will be on the regular school board election ballot then, according to the school district. It will also be on the ballot in March because of the district’s special election for its Revenue Purpose Statement.
Anyone from District 1 who is interested can request an application or more information from Deborah Dayman, board secretary. She can be reached at daymandeborah@pleasval.org or at 563-332-5550, ext. 1018.